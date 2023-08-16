New Leaf Detox And Treatment Center In Laguna Niguel Releases New Drug And Alcohol Detox Program

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox & Treatment, which is fast becoming one of the most trusted detox and rehab centers in California, is proud to announce the release of its new drug and alcohol detox program.

The treatment center’s new detox program is designed to offer patients who are suffering from substance or alcohol abuse a safe and comfortable way to eliminate the harmful toxins from their body, and can last anywhere from a couple of days to two weeks.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment specializes in helping those who struggle with their physical and psychological dependency on drugs and alcohol. The center’s team of expert staff will walk patients through every step of the program, which includes detoxing from the substance they are addicted to.

A spokesperson from New Leaf Detox and Treatment said, “At New Leaf Detox & Treatment, our evidence-based programs are invaluable when treating addiction. When you enter our detox facility, you will be able to excise the poisonous substances in your body in a safe environment. You will be monitored 24/7 by our medical professionals, who will be able to assist you if problems arise. Choosing medication-assisted treatment (MAT) will help ease the discomfort of withdrawal and prevent the risk of relapse.”

The new detox program follows a standard 3 step process but ensures the treatment offered at the New Leaf Detox and Treatment Rehab Center will be tailored uniquely to each patient to match their specific needs and issues.

The 3-step process includes:

Assessment

The expert team at New Leaf in San Juan Capistrano evaluates each patient for any ongoing mental health or physical complications that may be present. A licensed doctor will then conduct a blood test to determine the amount of drugs and alcohol in the patient’s body. Knowing this ensures that the appropriate measures will be taken during treatment.

Balance and Stabilization

Ensuring that the patient is medically and psychologically stable is the next step because the prevention of any more harm to the patient is crucial during these beginning stages.

Various medications and coping strategies are used to reduce the side effects and withdrawal symptoms, which can be influenced by a variety of factors, such as:

The severity of the addiction

Past medical condition

Family history

How long the addiction has lasted

Types of substances that were abused

Any co-occurring mental health issues

The amounts of the drug that were being taken each time

How the drugs were administered (for example, if they were smoked or injected)

With substances such as opioids or alcohol, many people will experience characteristic symptoms of physical withdrawal, such as anxiety, nausea, vomiting, and tremors. More severe withdrawal symptoms or withdrawal complications, such as marked agitation and seizures, can occur depending on the substance of use.

Entering the Program

During the Detox portion of addiction rehab, the final step is preparing to transition over into residential or inpatient treatment. New Leaf Detox and Treatment offer patients a wide range of rehab options, such as dual diagnosis, interventions, sober living, and partial hospitalization. Statistics show that inpatient treatment options are capable of offering the highest chances of success after completing the detox process.

More information

To find out more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and the release of its new drug and alcohol detox program, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-leaf-detox-and-treatment-center-in-laguna-niguel-releases-new-drug-and-alcohol-detox-program/

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

63 Mallorca

Laguna Niguel

California 92677

United States

(949) 676-8611

Website: https://nldetox.com/