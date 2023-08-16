Submit Release
Victory Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

LIMERICK Pa., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0650 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about September 11, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2023.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about The Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
484-791-3407


