ÀMEN Unveils Customizable Power Suits Designed to Empower Women To Achieve Career Goals

The stylish power suits are designed to empower women to achieve their goals, blending cutting-edge technology, science, and customization.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ÀMEN, the innovative fashion company renowned for combining customizable workwear with science, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking line of power suits. Designed to empower women on their journey to professional success, the suits embody the perfect blend of personalized design with cutting-edge technology and science.

The customer goes through a simple four-step customization process when ordering the suits, beginning with goal selection to ensure the suit embodies the qualities and attributes a wearer needs to propel themselves towards their goal.

The customer will then fill out her basic measurements. Followed by the customer selecting engraved buttons that include empowering phrases like “Make a Difference” or “Walk on Water” to serve as reminders of strength in moments of difficulty.

The customization process completes with asking for the customer’s initials to be embroidered on the suit, which symbolizes taking ownership of one’s decisions and life.

It takes roughly 34 hours to construct a single suit. With ÀMEN’s 50 year heritage in craftsmanship, they make sure to craft each suit to the highest bespoke standard.

"At ÀMEN, we understand that achieving professional success requires more than just ambition; it demands a wardrobe that enhances performance," says Kyna Sy, Co-founder of ÀMEN. "We have invested significant resources into our clothing technology to ensure the wearer becomes productive when she wears it.”

They offer a host of remarkable features designed to elevate performance:

- Temperature Regulating AeroFiber© Fabric: Stay comfortable in any environment with AeroFiber© fabric that regulates temperature, ensuring you're at ease regardless of the weather.

- Non-Restricting, Six Way Stretch: ÀMEN's silhouettes move with you, reflecting the fluidity of your ideas and fostering a sense of unrestricted creativity.

- Non-Creasing Finish: Maintain a polished appearance throughout the day with non-creasing fabric that resists wrinkles.

- Odor Resistant: Advanced odor resistance technology keeps you feeling fresh and confident, even during the busiest days.

- Commanding Posture: Effortlessly exude confidence and authority with enhanced posture, projecting a commanding silhouette.

- Inner Pockets for Convenience: Thoughtful inner pockets designed to accommodate your essentials, keeping you prepared throughout the day.

- Conscious Fibers: Incorporates Repreve®, the world's leading recycled and environmentally conscious fiber, into the suits' technology.

Each suit includes an AMEN hanger carved from richly grained timber & an AMEN coat bag designed to shield against dust and water.

To learn more about ÀMEN or to purchase a custom power suit, visit https://amenglobal.co/.

About ÀMEN

ÀMEN is a fashion brand with a 50-year heritage of craftsmanship and tailoring. The first to combine customizable workwear with science and innovation to help wearers achieve their unique career goals, ÀMEN is dedicated to empowering women, everywhere. By blending cutting-edge technology with customizable design, ÀMEN creates custom power suits that take individuals to reach new heights of success.