Simple Thread Ranks 1770 on Inc. 5000 for 2023, Marking Third Appearance with Stellar 316% Three-Year Revenue Growth

Richmond's Simple Thread Celebrates a Hat Trick: Thriving in the Utilities Software Sector Despite Economic Challenges

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third consecutive year, Simple Thread, a pioneering force in utilities-focused software development, proudly lands at No. 1770 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

“When Al and I founded Simple Thread, our goal was simple: to deliver amazing software for our partners. We have consistently met that goal because we built an outstanding team of individuals who care deeply about their craft and each other. Being on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years is a testament to our wonderful partners and the hard work our team puts in every day.” - Justin Etheredge, CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Simple Thread

At Simple Thread, we're software experts that speak utility. We understand the unique challenges that modern electric utilities face and believe that meeting those challenges will require a thoughtful digital transformation driven by human-centered design. We are a digital product agency that puts people at the forefront of everything we do, providing cutting-edge solutions to the complex needs of the industry. At Simple Thread, our journey of excellence continues. We invite you to join us, whether you're seeking groundbreaking software solutions or looking to be part of a dedicated team that's always aiming higher.