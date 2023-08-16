Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. is pleased to announce its participation at Gamescom 2023.

Virtual Interactive Technologies will be sending members of its executive team to Gamescom in Cologne, Germany for the games industry’s premier networking event.

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) ("VRVR" or the "Company"), an American multi-platform video gaming developer and publisher, is pleased to announce the attendance of members of its executive team at Gamescom to be held in Cologne, Germany on August 23-27.

Gamescom is the world’s largest gaming event and Europe’s leading business platform for the games industry. Every year, the most important international players meet at Gamescom to network and keep their finger on the pulse of the industry. This year’s event will be held at Koelnmesse GmbH (Cologne Trade Fair) on August 23-27. Attendees will discover the latest games, innovations and trendsetting developments in the games industry.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmageddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company finances the development of video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms which include mobile gaming, virtual reality, PC, console and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

