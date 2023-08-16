Maple Ridge Community Management Approved To Provide Mandatory Continuing Professional Education Classes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), a leading provider of condominium management services throughout southwestern Ontario, is the first company approved to offer Continuing Professional Education (CPE) classes required by the Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO). As of July 1, 2023, CMRAO requires condominium managers to earn 10 hours of CPE annually in order to maintain their general licence. MRCM is also the program’s first-ever content provider, which is designed to help protect consumers in Ontario’s complex and rapidly growing condominium sector.

MRCM currently hosts CPE-eligible webinars on a bi-monthly basis, attracting hundreds of general licence managers throughout Ontario. There are five approved education and professional development sections, including Communication and Interpersonal Skills; Physical Building; Building Operations and Information; Legal and Ethics; and Finance. In the process, licensed condominium managers maintain and improve professional competencies, acquire new knowledge and skills, and stay up to date with legislation, best practices, and technology.

“MRCM is honoured to be the first condominium service provider in Ontario to be approved by the CMRAO to provide eligible activities for the Continuing Professional Education program,” said Maple Ridge Community Management Branch President Craig McMillan, RCM, ACCI, LCCI, CMCA®, CAPM®. “MRCM also provided the first-ever content for the entire program. Our goal is to provide clients with superior service at every level and we look forward to helping advance this same commitment throughout the condominium management sector.”

