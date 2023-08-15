Senate Bill 886 Printer's Number 1036

PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1036

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

886

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY KANE, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KEARNEY, HUGHES,

STREET, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,

TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT AND DILLON, AUGUST 15, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, AUGUST 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further

providing for definitions and providing for mental health

days.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "excused absence" in section

1326 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the

Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read:

Section 1326. Definitions.--When used in this article, the

following words and phrases shall have the following meanings:

* * *

"Excused absence" shall mean an absence from school which is

permitted under section 1329 or 1329.1.

* * *

Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 1329.1. Mental Health Days.--(a) No later than the

