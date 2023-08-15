Senate Bill 886 Printer's Number 1036
PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1036
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
886
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KANE, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KEARNEY, HUGHES,
STREET, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,
TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT AND DILLON, AUGUST 15, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, AUGUST 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further
providing for definitions and providing for mental health
days.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "excused absence" in section
1326 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the
Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read:
Section 1326. Definitions.--When used in this article, the
following words and phrases shall have the following meanings:
* * *
"Excused absence" shall mean an absence from school which is
permitted under section 1329 or 1329.1.
* * *
Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 1329.1. Mental Health Days.--(a) No later than the
