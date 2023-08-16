Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

"Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Others), and Types (Procurement, F&A, Customer Care, Logistics, Sales & Marketing, Training, Product Engineering). The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Concentrix

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

The Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is defined as a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of a specific business process to a third-party service provider.

The global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size is projected to reach US$ 241370 million by 2028, from US$ 180440 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2028.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of specific business related functions, typically IT related, to a third party service provider. This process usually involves multi-year, lucrative contracts between the client firm and service provider firm. Often, the employees of the service provider firm working for the client firm are incorporated in the client firm. Off-shoring, which is delegating work to a company based in another country is widely carried out by many global companies. Another similar outsourcing activity called Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) functions on similar lines with the exception that highly critical tasks that involve skill, knowledge, education and expertise are outsourced to third party service providers. Types of services carried out by BPOs include administration, finance and accounting, human resources, payment services, logistics and distribution, customer support, etc. Types of services carried out by KPO include intellectual property research for patent applications, legal and medical services, training, market research, business research, consultancy, research and development, etc. BPO finds applications in many verticals such as manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, banking, insurance and finance services, retail and healthcare among others.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market share In 2022.

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

