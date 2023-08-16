CybeReady Recognized in Prestigious MES Midmarket 100 for its Innovative Security Training Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, today announced that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CybeReady as part of its 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list for the company’s risk reducing security training platform.
The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. CybeReady was selected due to the strength of its advanced security awareness training platform, go-to-market strategy and how the company serves midsize organizations. MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats.
CybeReady has distinguished itself through an advanced security training platform which delivers fast, measurable results without burdening IT teams. Important especially for midmarket organizations that are IT resource constrained, CybeReady’s innovative approach to security training, allows organizations to run the solution on auto-pilot and achieve compliance and risk reduction with ease. CybeReady’s innovative approach, combined with its impactful channel program, has made it a top choice for security teams and IT solution providers serving midsize organizations striving to protect their digital environments.
“The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to the National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S midsize businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people,” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that’s why I’m so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment.”
“We are very pleased to be recognized by CRN and included in the MES 100 for our commitment to the midmarket. This stands as a testament to our unrelenting focus on delivering the most effective solution for training employees and reducing risk of cyberattacks in organizations of all sizes,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady.
The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today’s biggest IT movers and shakers who’ve set themselves apart as forward-thinking technology providers that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Winners were selected based on their consistent commitment to helping the midmarket segment succeed and thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy.
The MES Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/midmarket100
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
