Alfa Chemistry Offers Varieties of Marine Biomaterials for Use in Biomedicine, Cosmetics and Nutraceuticals

Alfa Chemistry has recently unveiled its wide range of marine biomaterials, opening new possibilities in the fields of biomedicine and nutraceuticals.

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US-located chemical supplier Alfa Chemistry has recently unveiled its wide range of marine biomaterials, opening new possibilities in the fields of biomedicine, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals. With an extensive collection of marine polysaccharides, oligosaccharides, bioactive peptides, marine oils, and microalgae powders, researchers and industries alike can explore the potential of marine resources for various applications.

Marine biomaterials have gained significant attention due to their diverse bioactive properties and potential benefits for human health and well-being. Alfa Chemistry recognizes the untapped potential of these marine resources and aims to provide researchers and industry with high quality biomaterials to foster innovation and progress in various fields.

Marine Polysaccharides
One of Alfa Chemistry's most notable offerings is its collection of marine polysaccharides. Polysaccharides extracted from marine sources have shown promising applications in many fields such as biomaterials, food, cosmetics and pharmacology. Alfa Chemistry's range of marine polysaccharides includes Agar, Carrageenan, Chitin, Chitosan, Fucoidan, Alginic Acid, Sodium Alginate, Ammonium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Lithium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate and Spirulina Polysaccharide.

Marine Oligosaccharides
In addition to marine polysaccharides, Alfa Chemistry also offers marine oligosaccharides, which are shorter chains of sugars with unique bioactive properties. These oligosaccharides have gained increasing attention in the food, agriculture and medical fields due to their specific physical and chemical properties. Alfa Chemistry's range of marine oligosaccharides includes Chitosan Oligosaccharide, Alginate Oligosaccharide, Agar Oligosaccharide, Carrageenan Oligosaccharide and Marine Oligosaccharide Standards.

Marine Bioactive Peptides
Alfa Chemistry further expands its range of marine biomaterials with a selection of marine bioactive peptides. These peptides exhibit various bioactivities including antioxidant, antimicrobial, antihypertensive, anti-human immunodeficiency virus, anticoagulant, anti-obesity and anti-diabetic activities. Alfa Chemistry's range of marine bioactive peptides includes Oyster Peptide, Sea Cucumber Peptide, Fish Collagen Peptide, Tuna Peptide, Abalone Peptide and Antarctic Krill Peptide.

Marine Oils
Marine oils are another valuable resource offered by Alfa Chemistry. These oils, derived from marine organisms such as fish and algae, are rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Marine oils have gained popularity for their potential benefits in cardiovascular health, brain function and skin health. Alfa Chemistry's marine oils, including fish oil, krill oil, cod liver oil and algae oil, are of high purity and quality, making them ideal for use in nutraceuticals, functional foods and dietary supplements.

Microalgae Powders
Microalgae are microscopic plants that thrive in marine environments and are known for their high nutritional value and bioactive compounds. These powders can be used in various applications such as food, fuel, feed and pharmaceutical industries. Specifically, Alfa Chemistry's offerings include: Chlorella Powder, Dunaliella Salina Powder, Haematococcus Pluvialis Powder (Astaxanthin), Nannochloropsis Oculata Powder, Spirulina Powder, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae Powder, Odontella Aurita Powder and Blue Spirulina Powder.

"We believe that the diverse marine biomaterials available from our company offer exciting opportunities for researchers and industry to explore novel solutions in biomedicine, cosmetics and nutraceuticals," said Alfa Chemistry's marketing director. "By harnessing the potential of marine resources, advances can be made in these fields, leading to improved health and wellness."

Please visit https://marinechem.alfa-chemistry.com/products.html to learn more.

About Alfa Chemistry
With a commitment to excellence, quality and innovation, Alfa Chemistry has become a trusted and long-term partner for many of its clients across the globe. By leveraging both expertise and state-of-the-art facilities, Alfa Chemistry’s team of experts diligently researches and develops new products in response to emerging market trends and needs.

About

Alfa Chemistry, a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in organic chemistry, material chemistry, and medicinal chemistry, is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

