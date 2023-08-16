Scientology Church Hosts National Night Out Against Crime in Seattle

Face painting and balloon art made the evening special for local children A vintage Model-T Ford truck converted to a barbeque pit grilled and served hamburgers and hot dogs to those attending National Night Out at the Seattle Church of Scientology

Annual block party celebrating National Night Out in support of community anti-crime efforts.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a balmy evening in Seattle when the Church of Scientology hosted its annual National Night Out block party. The family-friendly event featured a professional balloon artist and face painter for the kids and a live band for the crowd. And in what has become a neighborhood tradition, hot dogs and hamburgers were grilled and served from a vintage 1924 Model-T Ford mobile barbeque pit.

Seattle Police Department Crime Prevention supports National Night Out as an event “designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, increase neighborhood support in anti-crime efforts, and unite our communities.”

“We are members of the block watch program for our area,” said Rev. Ann Pearce, Director of Public Affairs for the Scientology Church. “Hosting this annual block party is a great way to meet new neighbors, work to support anti-crime efforts, and coordinate closely with the police department to safeguard our community.”

Because of the proven connection between drug abuse and crime, the Church-supported drug education and prevention initiative, the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, set up a booth with their Truth About Drugs educational materials, available free of charge to all attending.

The booklets and videos about marijuana, crystal meth, heroin, synthetic drugs and many other commonly abused substances present the unvarnished facts about drugs in a youth-friendly format to help kids make their own decision not to abuse drugs.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, “For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

Volunteers with the Church make these materials available broadly in seminars, conferences, at fairs, festivals and other venues and work with law enforcement, educators and public officials to address the growing fentanyl crisis in Seattle and other major cities across the U.S.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced the formation of a new 24-member work group to address the crisis of fentanyl and synthetic drugs in the city. “We are committed to addressing the deadly public health crisis playing out on our streets, holding dealers accountable for trafficking illegal drugs harming our communities, and advancing innovative health strategies,” said the mayor.

Researchers at the University of Washington reported that in 2022, fentanyl was involved in 90 percent of opioid overdoses in Washington state.

“The only solution is to educate youth so they don’t start taking drugs in the first place,” says Jessica Hochman, executive director of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. “It’s not how to safely take drugs. It is how to empower youth with confidence that they are doing the right thing in not taking drugs period.”

The Church of Scientology Seattle is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. For more information on the Church of Scientology Seattle, visit their website at www.Scientology-Seattle.org.