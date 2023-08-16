The Value of Friendship and Harmony in These Troubled Times

Friendship Day at the Church of Scientology brings together diverse religious, cultural and ethnic communities in the vibrant and growing Nashville metropolis.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology in Nashville hosted an interfaith Friendship Day open house to stress the importance of diversity in an era marked by polarization and deep ideological and cultural divisions. The Nashville Church of Scientology frequently hosts interfaith programs and informal discussions in its Public Information Center and larger gatherings in the Chapel of the Church.

“We love bringing diverse people together in the name of friendship,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology and chair of the Nashville chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC). “Most of life’s problems come from our basic misunderstanding of each other including the misunderstanding of intentions. Getting along with one another starts with getting to know each other.”

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, sponsored by the Church of Scientology, helped organize the Friendship Day program, based on the belief that the survival of individuals, families and groups depends on the survival of others.

"The Way to Happiness" by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard promotes dialogue and friendship with such precepts as “Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others,” “Be Worthy of Trust,” and “Try to Treat Others As You Would Want Them to Treat You.”

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly established International Day of Friendship in the belief that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.” The Nashville Friendship Day event forwarded this year’s UN theme: “Sharing the human spirit through friendship.”

Dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in April 2009, the Church of Scientology and Celebrity Centre Nashville is designed to serve Scientologists in their spiritual advancement and as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one's true spiritual nature and one's relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being.

What is Scientology?

