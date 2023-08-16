Expanding Possibilities: CD Formulation Unveils Comprehensive Selection of 90+ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

CD Formulation recently unveiled its latest collection of over 90 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to the scientific community.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging as an excipient supplier and a contract research organization (CRO), CD Formulation has flourished in the pharmaceutical industry. The company recently unveiled its latest collection of over 90 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to the scientific community. These APIs will serve as essential components in the formulation of various drugs.

APIs are the primary components of pharmaceutical products that exert pharmacological activity. CD Formulation's extensive range of APIs can be classified into amino acid series, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiviral series, cardiovascular series, hormone series and other APIs. All these APIs are essential for the development of effective drugs to meet various medical needs.

Amino Acid Series

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and are critical for several physiological processes. CD Formulation offers a variety of amino acids and amino acid derivatives, including DL-Alanine (CAS 302-72-7), Glycylglutamine (CAS 13115-71-4), N-Acetyl-L-Leucine (CAS 1188-21-2), BOC-L-Hydroxyproline (CAS 13726-69-7), MOC-L-Tert-Leucine (CAS 162537-11-3), L-Tyrosine (CAS 60-18-4), DL-Methionine (CAS 59-51-8), L-Hydroxyproline, D-Amino Acids, Threonine, to meet diverse needs in medical research and drug development.

Antibacterial, Anti-inflammatory and Antiviral Series

In response to the global threat of infectious diseases, CD Formulation has developed a comprehensive range of APIs with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Some of these APIs include: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) (CAS 50-81-7), FUSIDIC ACID (CAS 6990-06-3), SODIUM FUSIDATE (CAS 751-94-0), AMIKACIN SULFATE (CAS 39831-55-5), Tinidazole (CAS 19387-91-8), Linezolid (CAS 165800-03-3), Levofloxacin acid ester (CAS 106939-34-8), Metronidazole (CAS 443-48-1), and Norfloxacin (CAS 70458-96-7). These types of active ingredients are essential for fighting bacterial infections, reducing inflammation, and fighting viral infections.

Cardiovascular Series

CD Formulation's Cardiovascular Series focuses on APIs that help maintain heart health and treat cardiovascular disease. The company offers a range of cardiovascular APIs that are essential for managing heart disease, lowering cholesterol and regulating blood pressure. To name just a few: Rivaroxaban (CAS 366789-02-8), Edaravone (CAS 89-25-8), Heparin Sodium (CAS 9041-08-1), Lomerizine Dihydrochloride (CAS 101477-54-7) and Enoxaparin Sodium (CAS 679809-58-6).

Hormone Series

Hormones can be divided into glucocorticoids, adrenal cortex hormones, noradrenaline hormones, progestins, estrogens, androgens, and more. CD Formulation's Hormone Series provides essential APIs that aid in hormone replacement therapy, the management of hormone-related conditions, and the improvement of overall hormonal health. A few of these APIs are listed below: Prednicarbate (CAS 73771-04-7), Betamethasone Acetate (CAS 987-24-6), Clobetasol Propionate (CAS 25122-46-7), Levofloxacin Carboxylic Acid (CAS 100986-89-8), Desonide (CAS 638-94-8), Diflorasone Diacetate (CAS 33564-31-7), Fluorometholone (CAS 426-13-1), Meprednisone (CAS 1247-42-3), Mometasone Furoate (CAS 83919-23-7), Prednisolone Acetate (CAS 125-10-0), Triamcinolone Diacetate (CAS 67-78-7), etc.

Other series of APIs with anti-cancer, sedative, hair loss, and constipation effects are also available at CD Formulation, including: Tocopheryl acetate (CAS 7695-91-2), Dexmedetomidine hydrochloride (CAS 145108-58-3), Droperidol (CAS 548-73-2), Mycophenolate mofetil (CAS 115007-34-6), NR-CL (CAS 23111-00-4), Solifenacin Succinate (CAS 242478-38-2), Finasteride (CAS 98319-26-7), Montmorillonite (CAS 1318-93-0), Cabozantinib Malate (CAS 1140909-48-3), BendaMustine Hydrochloride (CAS 3543-75-7), etc.

For more information, please visit https://www.formulationbio.com/products/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-excipients.html.

About CD Formulation

With its wide range of expertise and dedication, CD Formulation strives to stay at the forefront of pharmaceutical research and development to help its customers succeed in the highly competitive marketplace. Quality, Innovation and Customer Satisfaction are the three main principles that it adheres to.