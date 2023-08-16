Powerful Book "Fiery Conscience" About Consequential Journalist Bankole Thompson Now Available

Fiery Conscience is the new book about the powerful and illuminating work of journalist Bankole Thompson

The book published this week captures the more than two decades impact of Bankole Thompson’s journalistic leadership as one of the most courageous voices

In the midst of these turbulent times in our nation, we need Fiery Conscience more than ever. We are all called to speak out. Bankole Thompson does just that and his witness can nourish our spirits.” — Sister Simone Campbell, 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient