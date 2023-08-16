ROHAN ROGER WINS THREE BRONZE STEVIE® AWARDS IN 2023 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

Winners to Be Celebrated During Event in Rome on 13 October

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohan Roger was named the winner of three Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Technology Executive of the Year, Though Leader of the Year – Government or Non-Profit, and Maverick of the Year categories in The 20th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie® Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”

Mr. Roger is one of the youngest to win alongside industry titans in the technology sector. He joins the rank of senior and seasoned leaders of winners in the 2023 International Business Awards® for Technology Executive of the Year among other categories. His winning peers include leaders at MasterCard (CEO wins Gold Stevie® Award), Robert Half (CTO wins Bronze Stevie® Award), and Amazon Music (Product Head wins Silver Stevie® Award).

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/IBA.

About Rohan Roger

Rohan Roger, of Synoptek, is a young technology professional who quickly rose to the top of his field. Over the past few years, he has held engagements with boutique and enterprise technology, cybersecurity, engineering, and Fortune-100 firms and government organizations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. Mr. Roger advises, as CIO, a portfolio of small-to-medium and mid-market businesses, providing essential technology strategy and governance to organizations in the engineering, wealth management, life sciences, financial services, insurance, legal, and non-profit spaces. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://stevieawards.com.