Industrious, Home of the HALO Fitness System, Lands New Franchise in Tacoma
This agreement marks the third franchise sale for the up-and-coming fitness brand and is the third location for the fitness franchise in Washington state.
We are rolling fast now and our team is using this momentum to get the word out about how Industrious is changing lives through both franchise ownership and fitness memberships.”TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrious, a fitness franchise and home of the HALO fitness system, has just announced its third franchise coming soon to Washington state. The newest Industrious studio will be located in the vibrant port city of Tacoma.
— Stephen Hitt, CEO and founder of Industrious
“We are so excited to see Industrious growing so rapidly and Tacoma represents our first location that is outside of the Seattle, Washington market,” said Stephen Hitt, founder and CEO of the brand. “This expansion is not only a huge milestone in our journey, it also gives the brand a regional presence.”
The new franchisees, who will officially be announced in the coming months, are a perfect fit for the up-and-coming fitness franchise, says Hitt. And they aren’t the only ones. Another franchise agreement is soon to be signed, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.
“The excitement around the Industrious brand is incredible and the franchisees that are going to be operating the Tacoma location are truly top notch,” Hitt commented. “We are rolling fast now and our team is using this momentum to get the word out about how Industrious is changing lives through both franchise ownership and fitness memberships.”
The company, which officially launched its sales efforts in 2022, currently has franchises in both Bellevue/Redmond area and West Seattle, with two corporate-owned studios throughout in the Seattle area.
Industrious is now vetting franchise partners to join its network. The brand’s commitment to its franchisees begins with a vigorous training program and continues with ongoing support throughout the life of the agreement. Industrious also extends its expertise through lead generation funnels, a time-tested fitness franchise model, and personalized one-on-one owner consultations. Another ownership perk includes the game-changing Industrious 365 Marketing Program. Owner-operators, semi-absentee owners, and multi-unit owners are all welcome to apply.
For a deeper look into Industrious, check out the team’s podcast The Industrious Radio Show or visit www.workhardlivefit.com/franchise.
ABOUT Industrious
Industry-disrupting fitness concept Industrious is one a mission to show people how amazing their lives can be when enriched through hard work and improved fitness. The company offers nutrition coaching, body scans, personal training, group workouts, and HALO™, a 13 x 13 ft dedicated workout station. It was voted as one of the Top Brands in 2021 by the Franchise Journal. Visit www.workhardlivefit.com to learn more about current and upcoming locations and to find out first steps to franchise ownership.
Stephen Hitt
Industrious
+1 206.420.4793
stephen@workhardlivefit.com
