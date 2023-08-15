CAPREIT Announces August 2023 Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its August 2023 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The August distribution will be payable on September 15, 2023 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2023.



CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

