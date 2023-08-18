StemWave and Rehab Management Group Forge Exclusive Partnership to Revolutionize Orthopedic Care

Cutting-edge Cellular Response Technology to be Offered at Special Pricing to Over 600 Partner Clinics Across the United States.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTES, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – StemWave, a pioneering medical device company specializing in innovative orthopedic shockwave technology, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Rehab Management Group, a leading provider of comprehensive rehabilitation solutions. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to transform orthopedic care across the United States by providing access to StemWave's state-of-the-art Cellular Response Technology at unprecedented pricing to Rehab Management Group's extensive network of over 600 partner clinics.

Cellular Response Technology, developed by StemWave, represents a revolutionary advancement in orthopedic shockwave therapy. This cutting-edge technology harnesses the body's natural healing processes to accelerate recovery and promote positive regenerative responses. By stimulating cellular activity at the molecular level, Cellular Response Technology delivers non-invasive, targeted treatments for a wide range of orthopedic conditions, including musculoskeletal injuries and chronic pain.

The strategic partnership between StemWave and Rehab Management Group will empower healthcare professionals across the country to offer their patients access to this transformative technology. StemWave's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with Rehab Management Group's mission to provide the highest quality rehabilitation services and optimize patient outcomes.

"We are excited to join forces with Rehab Management Group to bring Cellular Response Technology to a broader patient population," said Tom Kostopoulos, CEO at StemWave. "This partnership underscores our dedication to advancing orthopedic care and ensuring that more individuals have access to state-of-the-art treatments that can significantly improve their quality

of life."

Through this collaboration, StemWave and Rehab Management Group aim to elevate the standard of orthopedic care by making Cellular Response Technology more accessible and affordable to patients across the nation. The partnership will enable partner clinics to enhance their treatment offerings with a cutting-edge solution that has the potential to revolutionize the field of orthopedics.

"As a leader in rehabilitation services, we are always seeking innovative solutions to enhance the care we provide to our patients," said Charmaine Knapp, National Director of Clinical Training and Education at Rehab Management Group. "The addition of StemWave's Cellular Response Technology to our offerings aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care."

The exclusive pricing arrangement ensures that Rehab Management Group's partner clinics can seamlessly integrate Cellular Response Technology into their treatment protocols, offering patients a unique opportunity to experience the benefits of this groundbreaking therapy.

For more information about StemWave and Cellular Response Technology, visit stemwave.com.

About StemWave

StemWave is a cutting-edge medical device company specializing in orthopedic shockwave technology. The company's innovative Cellular Response Technology harnesses the body's natural healing mechanisms to accelerate recovery and promote positive regenerative responses. StemWave is committed to advancing orthopedic care through groundbreaking solutions that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.