Free tuition available for licensed practical nursing and paramedicine students

CANADA, August 15 - Island residents looking to pursue a career in health care can receive financial assistance to support their training.

Through the Licensed Practical Nurse and Paramedic Support Program, the Province will subsidize all tuition costs to licensed practical nursing, primary and advanced care paramedicine students graduating as early as December 2023.

Eligible students who receive these tuition subsidies will also be required to complete a two-year return of service agreement upon completion of their training program.

The Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population will also be renewing its partnership with Holland College through the addition of 32 more seats in the licensed practical nursing program, as well as continued full tuition subsidies to resident care worker students.

Since launching the Resident Care Worker Support Program last year, 125 individuals have been supported as part of the Health Care Priorities Pilot Program. Offering more nursing program seats, and continuing to subsidize education costs for RCWs, LPNs and paramedics will help support provincial efforts to recruit and retain students and help build up the Island health care workforce.

Eligible individuals must meet Employment Assistant Services to complete their application for tuition subsidies. Learn more about the Licensed Practical Nurse and Paramedic Support Program.

Quotes:

“By removing financial barriers, we are opening doors for more Island residents to pursue their dreams of entering the health care field as LPNs or paramedics. Through the return in service agreement we are excited to welcome these students into our Island workforce as they graduate, strengthening the health care system in PEI.”

- Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness

“Helping our future nurses and paramedics with tuition costs is the kind of investment into the Island workforce we need to make, especially in sectors like health care. If reducing financial barriers to school is what it takes to get more people working, that’s exactly what we will keep doing to train individuals into qualified and skilled workers for Island employers.”

- Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

“Holland College is proud to work with the Government of PEI to educate and train workers for the health care sector here on PEI. We have partnered with the provincial government on projects like these previously, and we are confident that the graduates of these programs will be ready to tackle the important work of caring for Islanders when they need it most.”

- Dr Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald, Holland College President



