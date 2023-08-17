Beacon Bid to Sponsor NIGP Forum Technology Track and Showcase Innovations in Procurement
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Bid, the leading provider of solicitation management software for public procurement, will be front and center at the 2023 NIGP Forum in Louisville, KY as exclusive sponsor of the NIGP Learning Path - Technology Procurement track.
Over the course of four sessions from August 21-23, Beacon Bid's Chief Operations Officer Bill Culhane will moderate discussions between expert practitioners on navigating the unique challenges of technology procurements. Speakers include Stephanie Akerley, Tabatha Freedman, Brooke Smith, Mike Whalen, and other leaders shaping the future of procurement.
Specific session topics include:
> Building strategic partnerships between procurement and IT stakeholders
> Developing effective technology specifications
> Understanding specialized technology contracts and negotiation strategies
> Emerging issues like AI, sustainability tech, data security, and training
"As technology permeates every category, strong collaboration and understanding of these nuanced purchases is crucial," said Culhane. "We look forward to facilitating conversations that will equip attendees with actionable strategies."
Culhane recently hosted preview discussions on his popular podcast, "The Big Bid Theory", with guests and Technology track panelists Stephanie Akerley, Tabatha Freedman, and Brooke Smith. The episode, "NIGP Forum Preview & Tech Procurement Insights with Three Expert Panelists" provided insider insights into the speaker sessions.
Beyond sponsoring the Technology track, Beacon Bid will also demonstrate their transformative suite of procurement solutions at the Forum's Innovation Theater, Theater 1, on Sunday, August 20th, at 3PM.
CEO Stephen Hetzel and VP of Client Services Anna Barnett will showcase new product capabilities that optimize and simplify solicitation development, vendor communications, bid analysis, and contract management. Included in the presentation is the reveal of a brand new technology tool. "We're excited to give attendees a close look at how Beacon Bid can improve procurement velocity, compliance, and stakeholder collaboration," said Barnett. "As we did with the launch of RFP Archive a year ago at NIGP Forum in Boston, we are ecstatic about the opportunity to unveil another brand new tool that will revolutionize spec preparation."
With the industry's largest knowledge base of 7+ million bid documents and advanced collaboration features, Beacon Bid has become the go-to solicitation management solution. Government agencies choose Beacon Bid for seamless solicitation creation, vendor registration, bid handling, and sourcing analytics.
To learn more about Beacon Bid's comprehensive procurement software, and for excellent swag and invitations to exclusive events, visit Booth #817 at NIGP Forum, or www.beaconbid.com.
About GovOptics:
GovOptics, a subsidiary of BidPrime, is a pioneering force in the public sector, committed to increasing transparency, equality, and access to valuable data for governments, businesses, and citizens.
About Beacon Bid:
Beacon Bid is an Austin-based technology company revolutionizing the procurement process for municipalities. Its platform allows agencies to publish solicitations, engage with planholders, and collect responses effortlessly. The RFP Archive contains the most extensive searchable database of RFP specifications, supporting agencies in crafting accurate and effective requirements.
