Fairwinds Named in Gartner® 2023 ‘Cool Vendors™ in Container Management’ Report

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairwinds (www.fairwinds.com), the leading provider of software for Kubernetes platform engineers to standardize and enable development best practices, today announced it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the ‘Cool Vendors™ in Container Management’ report. Published on August 3, 2023, the report was written by Dennis Smith, Arun Chandrasekaran, and Tony Iams.

“Fairwinds Insights has focused on providing Kubernetes guardrails to platform teams that help drive consistency and standardization so they can get the promised value out of Kubernetes. Being recognized by Gartner for supporting container management validates these efforts,” said Bill Ledingham, CEO of Fairwinds. “We’re very pleased to be included as a Cool Vendor by Gartner in this report, and will continue to innovate to help platform teams develop apps more quickly, more securely and more affordably.”

According to the report, “container adoption continues to grow. Gartner has seen an increase of more than 20% over the past year in client interactions involving container technology. Gartner inquiries reveal that enterprises are not only adopting containers but also often struggling to manage the deployments. This is particularly so for deployments that span multiple public cloud environments and/or on-premises deployments.”

Fairwinds Insights addresses this struggle to manage Kubernetes and container deployments by automatically identifying issues and offering remediation advice. Platform teams use Fairwinds Insights to implement standards, enforce development best practices for developers to self-service and do the right thing consistently. With Insights, platform teams enable development to increase velocity and accelerate revenue generating activities.

About Fairwinds

Fairwinds builds software for Kubernetes platform engineers to standardize and enable development best practices. With Fairwinds, platform teams decrease friction, increase dev velocity and improve the dev experience to accelerate time to market and revenue generation. Customers ship cloud native applications faster, more cost-effectively and with less risk. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA and provides a fully remote and distributed work environment. For more information, visit www.fairwinds.com, read our blog or follow @FairwindsOps on Twitter.

