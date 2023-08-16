Foundation for a Drug-Free World disseminates information to combat emerging threat of xylazine mixed with fentanyl
Xylazine – often called “tranq” – is a drug adulterant that DEA has detected in a growing number of overdose deaths, despite the FDA authorizing it only for veterinary use. (Photo from DEA website)
Thalia Ghiglia from Foundation for a Drug-Free World and Daron Newburn from Community College Prep at a community event
Available for free to educators – a kit including booklets, videos, teachers lessons plans, and posters for use in schools or after school programs
The White House releases national response plan on new drug threat and Drug-Free World responds with even more drug education.
An important action in getting out the truth about drugs is the distribution of our program materials—drug education booklets and pamphlets”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The decade-long opioid and opioid-laced drug epidemic has not only increased in its severity over the years but has taken on new forms due to new combinations of drugs. Street drugs have been deceptively laced with fentanyl causing overdoses and deaths. More recently it has been introduced into unlikely drugs to cuts costs and increase addiction. The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) issued a national response plan on July 11th to address the emerging threat from fentanyl now being combined with xylazine.
The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy national response plan includes research to find where xylazine is being found in every state. Xylazine is a drug used by veterinarians as a tranquilizer for large animals. It is legal for veterinarians to use but is now being illicitly used by drug traffickers who lace fentanyl pills and powders with it. People who use illicit drugs may not be aware of the presence of xylazine. For example, a report from earlier this year shows that in Philadelphia more than 90 percent of lab-tested dope samples were positive for xylazine.(1) What's even more alarming is that Narcan often cannot help someone who is overdosing from xylazine, as it is meant for opioid overdoses and xylazine is a sedative and muscle relaxant.
According to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), "While xylazine is not an opioid, it is dangerous because it can depress breathing, blood pressure, heart rate and body temperature to critical levels. Additionally, people who inject drugs containing xylazine can develop severe skin wounds and patches of dead and rotting tissue that easily become infected and, if left untreated, may lead to amputation." (2) The side effects of abusing this drug are so horrific it is being called the "zombie" drug.
The ONDCP predicts that "community-based programs will be amongst the first to interface with individuals vulnerable to fentanyl adulterated with xylazine and will be key partners in these efforts." (3) Thus, information on new emerging drug threats must be widely disseminated so people are rapidly informed about this unseen danger. Moreover, it is critically important to educate youth while they are growing up and learning about life so they can avoid illegal drug use and abuse altogether.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World has been a wide disseminator of drug education throughout this epidemic by delivering lectures, seminars, disseminating free drug education booklets, and setting up information booths at fairs and community events. Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions.
Drug-Free World does many group and community events continually throughout the year to inform the public, their families, and children about the dangers of drugs. Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s faith liaison director in Washington, DC, has given lectures to nearly one thousand school children in the DC area this year and is delivering lectures regularly to seniors, children, adults, and groups interested in the problem and how to prevent friends and relatives from taking drugs. These lectures have had a strong focus on opioid and fentanyl awareness and overdose prevention.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported last month that "the monthly percentage of illegally manufactured fentanyl-involved deaths with xylazine detected increased 276% (from 2.9% to 10.9%) between January 2019 and June 2022." (3)
“An important action in getting out the truth about drugs is the distribution of our program materials—drug education booklets and pamphlets,” said Thalia Ghiglia from Drug-Free World. Each week in cities around the world, schools and youth groups help get Drug-Free World's “The Truth About Drugs” series of booklets out into their communities. Xylazine has been discussed in distribution opportunities and meetings with data collected in key areas where it is showing up.
Educators play a key role in getting information to children. That is why Drug-Free World offers its Truth About Drugs Educator’s Guide which has been carefully assembled to provide teachers and drug prevention specialists with complete lessons, assignments and classroom activities for youth.
