Nivriti Solutions and PreIPO.com Unite for a $25M Capital Raise to Unleash Innovative NSaaS Logistics Products

Nivitri Solutions Main Logo

Nivriti Solutions redefines logistics with groundbreaking NSaaS products, partnering with PreIPO.com to drive innovation and set new industry standards

Our NSaaS platform is not just a product; it's a revolution. Partnering with PreIPO.com will expedite our capital raise, allowing us to further enhance our offerings” — Hari Krishna Reddy

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nivriti Solutions Global, a luminary in SaaS Supply Chain Management, is poised to redefine the logistics landscape with its groundbreaking NSaaS products. Today, as the company announces its strategic partnership with PreIPO.com to initiate a significant capital raise, a $25M Series B, the spotlight remains firmly on Nivriti's innovative solutions that are setting new benchmarks in the industry.

At the heart of Nivriti Solutions' offerings is the NSaaS™ platform, a suite of products designed to transform fleet management. With features like advanced traceability using Object Warning and RFID Technology, NSaaS ensures 24/7/365 tracking solutions, safeguarding high-value assets. The platform's real-time vehicle monitoring capabilities, integrated with Google Maps, provide unparalleled visibility of vehicles, their routes, schedules, and associated costs.

Beyond mere tracking, NSaaS caters to diverse industries, from Cold Chain Logistics and Livestock Transportation to Pharmaceutical Logistics and FMCG. Each sector has unique challenges, and NSaaS delivers tailored solutions, ensuring operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The platform's advanced features, such as live GPS tracking, object warning systems, weapons tracking, and drone mapping and monitoring, are testament to Nivriti's commitment to innovation.

Hari Krishna Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of Nivriti Solutions Global, expressed his enthusiasm about the products: "Our NSaaS platform is not just a product; it's a revolution. Partnering with PreIPO.com will expedite our capital raise, allowing us to further enhance our offerings and expand into new domains like Drone-Tech and Agri-Tech. We envision a future where NSaaS sets the global standard for logistics solutions."

While the collaboration with PreIPO.com marks a significant milestone, the core of this announcement is Nivriti Solutions' unwavering commitment to leading the logistics revolution with its NSaaS products. "In what promises to be a dynamic and fruitful partnership, we at PreIPO.com are thrilled to join forces with Nivriti in their fundraising efforts. It's inspiring to align ourselves with a company so deeply invested in driving forward the future of logistics," said Harold Alvarez, Chief Business Officer at PreIPO.com. "Our collective efforts will undoubtedly unlock new growth potential and opportunities, and we can't wait to see what we can achieve together. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting innovative and impactful organizations in their journey towards significant milestones." Nivriti Solutions Global, a trailblazer in SaaS Supply Chain Management, is set to further solidify its position as a leader in the logistics industry. Today, the company proudly announces its strategic alliance with PreIPO.com, a move that marks the beginning of a significant capital raise initiative aimed at fueling future innovations.

For a deeper dive into Nivriti Solutions Global, its revolutionary NSaaS products, and details about the strategic partnership with PreIPO.com, please visit nsaas.in or contact info@nsaas.in.

About Nivriti Solutions Global: Established in 2016, Nivriti Solutions Global is a pioneer in SaaS Supply Chain Management. With a focus on innovation and excellence, they have consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in fleet management.

About PreIPO.com: PreIPO.com collaborates with emerging privately-held companies, providing a robust platform for growth and strategic synergies.