Innospec Inc. Joins the Diesel Technology Forum

Washington, D.C., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) welcomes Innospec Inc. as a new member. The Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum and renewable biofuels.

Innospec is a global specialty chemical company with employees in 25 countries around the world. With technologies that enable premium performance, lower carbon footprint and improved operational efficiency, Innospec serves a diverse set of markets including transportation, personal care, agriculture, construction, mining, energy, and more. It is committed to industry-leading innovation, highly responsive customer support, and corporate social responsibility.

“The future for internal combustion engines depends on innovations in combustion and the quality and performance of the fuels that they use. Innospec’s Fuel Specialties fuel additives deliver a wide range of solutions designed to enhance fuel quality. As the industry leader and pioneer in the design, development and production of innovative fuel additive technology, our team focuses on the high-performance premium diesel, biodiesel, and gasoline markets," said Andrew McKnight, Vice President of Technical Services. “Innospec is pleased to join other industry leaders in the DTF working to advance the future for clean diesel and other advanced internal combustion engines.”

DTF’s Executive Director Allen Schaeffer extended a warm welcome. He said, “We’re looking forward to having a global technology and fuel performance leader like Innospec providing valuable insights to our evolving Forum. Innospec is a key player in all diesel applications – marine, rail and land transport. Everything about internal combustion engines depends on the fuels that they use. To deliver maximum performance, modern diesel and gasoline powered engines need the very best fuels. Low quality fuels can compromise vehicle operations. They impact power, increase engine noise, and affect fuel economy.”

Schaeffer says, “Going forward, both renewable and conventional liquid fuels for advanced internal combustion engines must be high-performing and enable achieving even lower emission levels as well as greater efficiency over a wide variety of operating conditions. Whether traditional petroleum fuels or renewable biodiesel fuels, having the right fuel performance will ensure a bright future for internal combustion engines.”

Innospec Inc.’s US operations are based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Innospec Inc.

About Innospec Inc. Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,100 employees in 25 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining, and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance, and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

About Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information, please explore our website.

