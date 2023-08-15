MARTEN TRANSPORT APPOINTS RANDALL BAIER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

MONDOVI, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Randall J. Baier as its Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, effective August 15, 2023.



“I’m extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Baier as our Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer,” said Randy Marten, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Randy will continue to be a key member of our leadership team involved in our strategic business vision and day-to-day operations. Randy’s exemplary professional and managerial skills combined with decades of experience are integral to the management of our adaptive and proprietary operating technology by our talented technology people.”

Mr. Baier has been Marten’s Senior Vice President of Information Systems since December 2019 and served as the Company’s Vice President of Information Systems from January 2014 to December 2019 and Senior Director of Information Systems from April 2011 to January 2014. Mr. Baier advanced through various professional capacities in our information technology area including Developer, System Administrator and Database Administrator from April 1993 to April 2011.

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten's five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico.

