Adeia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) today announced participation in the following investor and industry conferences:

BWS Conference
Date: August 17, 2023
Location: New York, NY
 
Rosenblatt Age of AI Conference
Date: August 23, 2023
AI Panel Presentation Time: 3:00 PM ET
Presenter: Laura Mirkarimi – Senior Vice President, Head of Semi Engineering
Location: Virtual


Paul Davis, chief executive officer, and Keith Jones, chief financial officer, will host 1x1 meetings with investors at both conferences. Institutional investors wishing to schedule meetings with the company should contact their BWS or Rosenblatt institutional sales representatives.

About Adeia Inc.        

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@adeia.com

SOURCE: Adeia Inc.

