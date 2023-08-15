SYLA Technologies Announces Interim Dividend of ¥70 Per Share

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, announced that its Board of Directors has resolved that the Company will pay an interim dividend of ¥70 per common share (equivalent to $0.48 per share at August 11 exchange rate of $1.00 = ¥144.94; 1 share = 100 ADRs) with a record date for ADR holders of August 31, 2023, to shareholders.



On May 17, 2023, SYLA announced a plan to double the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 to ¥140 per share from ¥70 per share in the previous fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the aim of realizing a payout ratio of 30% over an extended period. Based on the recent state and outlook of the Company’s business and other factors, SYLA decided to pay the half of the planned annual dividend (¥70 per share) as an interim dividend.

“We’re pleased to announce this interim dividend, representing the productivity, hard work, and execution of our go-to-market and growth strategies,” said Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. “We believe that issuing this dividend reflects our confidence in the trajectory of our profitability and the robust nature of our business. Our Company will continue to strive to provide returns that exceed expectations of our shareholders, and provide long term value to our employees and stakeholders.”

Overview of the Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2023

FY 2023

Interim Dividend



FY 2023

Recent dividend

forecast announced on

May 17, 2023 FY 2022

Annual Dividend



Record Date August 31, 2023 - December 31, 2022 Dividend per share Interim dividend

70.00 yen Annual dividend

140.00 yen Annual dividend

70.00 yen Total dividends 18,069,870yen 16,676,730 yen Effective Date To be decided - March 31, 2023 Dividend Resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings

Note: Dividends, if any, will be declared by the Company’s Board of Directors, in its sole discretion. There can be no assurance that a dividend will be declared, regardless of the Company’s Full Year 2023 performance and results of operations, or that a dividend, if declared, will be in a certain amount.

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, our company consists of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries (SYLA Co., Ltd., SYLA Solar Co., Ltd., SYLA Brain Co., Ltd., and SYLA Biotech Co., Ltd.). The Company owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. Their mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. They are engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Thomas Thayer

SYLA@gateway-grp.com

Tel +1 (949) 574-3860



