H&R Block Reports FY23 Results; Announces a 10% Dividend Increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released its financial results1 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

  • H&R Block reported full year revenue of $3.5 billion (+0.3% growth), earnings per share from continuing operations2 of $3.56 (+9% growth), and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2 of $3.82 (+9% growth)
  • In the fourth quarter the Company repurchased $200 million of shares at an average price of $30.94; In FY23, the Company repurchased 9% of shares outstanding
  • The Company today announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share
  • The FY24 outlook guides to growth in revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share

“We had a good finish to the year and I am pleased that we were able to grow revenue, deliver material EBITDA growth, and adjusted EPS that grew 9% despite the many headwinds we faced,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO. “Our DIY strategy delivered, we demonstrated pricing power in the Assisted channel and saw positive customer satisfaction metrics, Small Business continued to be a growth driver, and we are executing on our Block Horizons strategy. We feel well positioned and look forward to FY24."

Fiscal 2023 Results from Continuing Operations and Key Financial Metrics

"We produced another year of robust free cash flow and repurchased a meaningful amount of shares outstanding. In addition, we announced a 10% dividend increase today, reflecting the Board's confidence in our business," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "Since 2016, we have repurchased 37%3 of the Company and increased the dividend by 60%3."

    Year Ended June 30,
(in millions, except EPS)     2023     2022
Revenue   $ 3,472   $ 3,463
Pretax Income   $ 711   $ 659
Net Income   $ 562   $ 561
Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted     157.2     171.4
EPS2   $ 3.56   $ 3.26
Adjusted EPS2   $ 3.82   $ 3.51
EBITDA2   $ 915   $ 890
  • Total revenue of $3.5 billion increased by $9 million, or 0.3%, primarily driven by higher U.S. Assisted tax preparation revenues, partially offset by a decrease in Emerald Card® revenues.
  • Total operating expenses of $2.7 billion increased by $5 million, or 0.2%, primarily due to higher field wages, partially offset by lower consulting and outsourced services.
  • Pretax income of $711 million increased by $52 million, or 7.9%, primarily due to higher interest income in the current year and lower interest expense on borrowings due to the repayment of our $500 million 5.5% Senior Notes in May 2022.
  • Earnings per share from continuing operations4 of $3.56 increased by $0.30, or 9.2%; adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations4 of $3.82 increased by $0.31, or 8.8%.

Capital Structure

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

  • In fiscal year 2023, the Company repurchased and retired approximately 15 million shares, or 9% of shares outstanding, at an aggregate price of $550 million, or $37.59 per share.
  • The Company has approximately $700 million remaining on its $1.25 billion share repurchase authorization available through fiscal year 2025.
  • The Company announced today that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 10%, representing the seventh increase in seven years. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.32 per share, payable on October 4, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has returned nearly $3.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

FY24 Outlook

For fiscal year 2024 the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $3.530 to $3.585 billion.
  • EBITDA5 to be in the range of $930 to $965 million.
  • Effective tax rate to be approximately 23%.
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share5 to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.30.

Conference Call & Webcast

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. During the conference call the Company will discuss fiscal 2023 results, outlook, and give a general business update. To join live, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc2731c264adc4c6887316fef4f02c795. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qmmca8vv and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on X.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease (including the COVID-19 pandemic), severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
2 All per share amounts are based on continuing operations and fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
3Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016; dividend growth is calculated as percentage growth from our April 2016 dividend to our October 2023 dividend.
4 All per share amounts are based on continuing operations and fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted EPS, EBITDA from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP.
5 Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

For Further Information

Investor Relations:   Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com
    Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com
Media Relations:   Heather Woodard, (660) 864-3836, heather.woodard@hrblock.com

 

 

FINANCIAL RESULTS   (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
    Three months ended June 30,   Year ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
REVENUES:                
U.S. tax preparation and related services:                
Assisted tax preparation   $ 636,561     $ 638,018     $ 2,167,138     $ 2,094,612  
Royalties     49,294       55,694       210,631       225,242  
DIY tax preparation     132,428       130,631       314,758       319,086  
Refund Transfers     23,100       28,228       143,310       162,893  
Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan     36,341       35,264       95,181       94,637  
Tax Identity Shield®     19,028       19,683       38,265       39,114  
Other     16,407       18,225       45,252       45,961  
Total U.S. tax preparation and related services     913,159       925,743       3,014,535       2,981,545  
Financial services:                
Emerald Card® and SpruceSM     16,203       21,696       84,651       125,444  
Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceSM     287       543       47,554       43,981  
Total financial services     16,490       22,239       132,205       169,425  
International     78,834       79,871       235,131       231,335  
Wave     23,663       22,220       90,314       80,965  
Total revenues   $ 1,032,146     $ 1,050,073     $ 3,472,185     $ 3,463,270  
Compensation and benefits:                
Field wages     223,086       247,421       841,742       808,903  
Other wages     66,064       83,974       273,850       284,689  
Benefits and other compensation     51,053       60,194       220,530       206,902  
      340,203       391,589       1,336,122       1,300,494  
Occupancy     111,293       106,639       428,167       413,162  
Marketing and advertising     49,956       60,448       286,255       284,244  
Depreciation and amortization     31,841       34,716       130,501       142,178  
Bad debt     3,383       12,018       60,401       71,778  
Other     118,960       133,059       482,041       506,517  
Total operating expenses     655,636       738,469       2,723,487       2,718,373  
                 
Other income (expense), net     14,472       465       35,492       2,454  
Interest expense on borrowings     (15,871 )     (18,621 )     (72,978 )     (88,282 )
Income from continuing operations before income taxes     375,111       293,448       711,212       659,069  
Income taxes     71,158       68,757       149,412       98,423  
Net income from continuing operations     303,953       224,691       561,800       560,646  
Net loss from discontinued operations     (1,682 )     (1,988 )     (8,100 )     (6,972 )
Net income   $ 302,271     $ 222,703     $ 553,700     $ 553,674  
                 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:                
Continuing operations   $ 1.97     $ 1.37     $ 3.56     $ 3.26  
Discontinued operations     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.05 )     (0.04 )
Consolidated   $ 1.96     $ 1.36     $ 3.51     $ 3.22  
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES     153,512       163,283       157,248       171,435  
                 
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)   $ 2.05     $ 1.43     $ 3.82     $ 3.51  
EBITDA(1)   $ 422,823     $ 346,785     $ 914,691     $ 889,529  
                 

(1)   All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
As of June 30,     2023       2022  
         
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 986,975     $ 885,015  
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted     28,341       165,698  
Receivables, net     59,987       58,447  
Income taxes receivable     35,910       202,838  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     76,273       72,460  
Total current assets     1,187,486       1,384,458  
Property and equipment, net     130,015       123,912  
Operating lease right of use asset     438,299       427,783  
Intangible assets, net     277,043       309,644  
Goodwill     775,453       760,401  
Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable     211,391       208,948  
Other noncurrent assets     52,571       54,012  
Total assets   $ 3,072,258     $ 3,269,158  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 159,901     $ 160,929  
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes     95,154       154,764  
   Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions     271,800       280,115  
Operating lease liabilities     205,391       206,898  
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities     206,536       196,107  
Total current liabilities     938,782       998,813  
Long-term debt     1,488,974       1,486,876  
   Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions     264,567       226,362  
Operating lease liabilities     240,543       228,820  
Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities     107,328       116,656  
Total liabilities     3,040,194       3,057,527  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share     1,789       1,936  
Additional paid-in capital     770,376       772,182  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (37,099 )     (21,645 )
Retained earnings (deficit)     (48,677 )     120,405  
Less treasury shares, at cost     (654,325 )     (661,247 )
Total stockholders' equity     32,064       211,631  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,072,258     $ 3,269,158  
         

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS   (unaudited, in 000s)
Year ended June 30,     2023       2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income   $ 553,700     $ 553,674  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     130,501       142,178  
Provision for credit losses     52,290       66,807  
Deferred taxes     49,579       (53,352 )
Stock-based compensation     31,326       34,252  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:        
Receivables     (57,244 )     (37,889 )
Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets     (7,011 )     (1,944 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes     (67,627 )     (19,645 )
Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities     (4,773 )     7,342  
Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves     144,164       118,713  
Other, net     (3,064 )     (1,599 )
   Net cash provided by operating activities     821,841       808,537  
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Capital expenditures     (69,698 )     (61,955 )
Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (48,246 )     (35,920 )
Franchise loans funded     (21,633 )     (18,467 )
Payments from franchisees     27,350       30,899  
Other, net     10,838       8,902  
Net cash used in investing activities     (101,389 )     (76,541 )
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Repayments of line of credit borrowings     (970,000 )     (705,000 )
Proceeds from line of credit borrowings     970,000       705,000  
Repayments of long-term debt           (500,000 )
Dividends paid     (177,925 )     (186,476 )
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered     (568,952 )     (563,174 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     3,383       6,334  
Other, net     (7,498 )     (14,030 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (750,992 )     (1,257,346 )
         
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash     (4,857 )     (8,101 )
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances     (35,397 )     (533,451 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year     1,050,713       1,584,164  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year   $ 1,015,316     $ 1,050,713  
         
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:        
Income taxes paid (received), net   $ (45,539 )   $ 31,689  
Interest paid on borrowings     69,554       81,960  
Accrued additions to property and equipment     2,238       4,315  
Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders     42,953       43,093  
         

 

                (in 000s)
    Three months ended June 30,   Year ended June 30,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA     2023     2022     2023     2022
                 
Net income - as reported   $ 302,271   $ 222,703   $ 553,700   $ 553,674
Discontinued operations, net     1,682     1,988     8,100     6,972
Net income from continuing operations - as reported     303,953     224,691     561,800     560,646
Add back:                
Income taxes     71,158     68,757     149,412     98,423
Interest expense     15,871     18,621     72,978     88,282
   Depreciation and amortization     31,841     34,716     130,501     142,178
      118,870     122,094     352,891     328,883
EBITDA from continuing operations   $ 422,823   $ 346,785   $ 914,691   $ 889,529
                 


            (in 000s, except per share amounts)
    Three months ended June 30,   Year ended June 30,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS     2023       2022       2023       2022  
                 
Net income from continuing operations - as reported   $ 303,953     $ 224,691     $ 561,800     $ 560,646  
Adjustments:                
    Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)     12,865       13,151       51,411       56,292  
Tax effect of adjustments(1)     (1,599 )     (3,256 )     (10,797 )     (13,358 )
Adjusted net income from continuing operations   $ 315,219     $ 234,586     $ 602,414     $ 603,580  
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported   $ 1.97     $ 1.37     $ 3.56     $ 3.26  
Adjustments, net of tax     0.08       0.06       0.26       0.25  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 2.05     $ 1.43     $ 3.82     $ 3.51  
                 

(1) The tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculation on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.


