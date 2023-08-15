Explosion Proof Cameras offered in The Middle East with Strategic Partnership Spectrum Camera Solutions & AFI Robotics

Explosion Proof Cameras now offered in The Middle Ease through Strategic Partnership Spectrum Camera Solutions and AFI Robotics Explosion Proof Cameras by Spectrum Camera Solutions Dome Series Explosion Proof Cameras by Spectrum Camera Solutions Fixed Series

Spectrum’s Globally Certified Explosion Proof Cameras through the partnership with AFI Robotics in the Middle East will support the hazardous area markets.

We are living in exciting times in the industry for Robotics, Cameras, Ai, & other Tech. We are excited to align our explosion proof cameras and technology with AFI Robotics for the Middle East” — Efrain Garcia, Vice President

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Camera Solutions (Spectrum), one of the leading manufacturers of explosion proof camera housings and AFI Robotics, a leading robotics manufacturer and service company, have formed a strategic partnership to support the growing industrial market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

This strategic partnership will further the reach of Spectrum’s Globally Certified Explosion Proof Cameras with a focus on supporting our clients in the Middle East by having a dedicated presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About AFI Robotics:

AFI is a Saudi robotics manufacturing and servicing company based in KSA, specializing in Online Robotic Inspection and Robotic Cleaning. AFI Robotics services their clients with state-of-the-art technologies specially designed to meet their needs with Made in SAUDI manufactured products. www.arkanalfalah.com

About Spectrum Camera Solutions:

Spectrum Camera Solutions manufactures a full range of globally certified Explosion Proof cameras to monitor any hazardous area. Founded in 2012, Spectrum Camera Solutions has an unparalleled background as a world leader in hazardous-area vision systems featuring explosion-protected cameras and housings. Our systems help monitor process areas, security, and safety, and our innovative Explosion Proof camera housings are made from durable materials and innovative engineering to ensure operational excellence in harsh and hazardous environments. www.SpectrumCamera.com

Current manufacturers offered:

• Spectrum – Axis Explosion-Proof Camera

• Spectrum – Bosch Explosion Proof Camera

• Spectrum – Avigilon Explosion Proof Camera

• Spectrum – Motorola Explosion Proof Camera

• Spectrum – Panasonic Explosion Proof Camera

• Spectrum – Pelco Explosion Proof Camera

CERTIFIED For:

• Hydrogen Gas Certified Explosion Proof Cameras

• Ethylene Certified Explosion Proof Cameras

• Methane Gas Certified Explosion Proof Cameras

• Metal Dust Certified Explosion Proof Cameras

• Coal Dust Certified Explosion Proof Cameras

• Grain Dust Certified Explosion Proof Cameras

Explosion Proof Cameras Manufactured by Spectrum Camera Solutions In Stock Ready to Ship