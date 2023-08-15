August 15, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Three Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Secures Three Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his office has produced three additional indictments of unemployment compensation fraud.

Donald Porter Sr., Accomack County; charged with: one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code Sec. 18.2-178).

Brooks Pruitt, Accomack County; charged with: one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code Sec. 18.2-178).

Quaisha Reaves, Richmond City; charged with: one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code Sec. 18.2-178); one count of misdemeanor false statement to obtain benefits (Va. Code Sec. 60.2-632).

“The Office of the Attorney General's Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit works tirelessly to hold accountable bad actors abusing our unemployment system. Fraud must be taken seriously to best protect and maintain the integrity of the unemployment system,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The cases from Accomack were investigated by the Virginia Marine Police. The case from the Richmond was investigated by the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.

Last March, the Virginia Employment Commission asked Attorney General Miyares to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. This is the sixth round of indictments that the Attorney General has announced.

The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.

