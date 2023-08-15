Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,668 in the last 365 days.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. to Present at Sidoti August Microcap Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire  - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) announced today that Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sidoti & Company August Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9:15 am ET.

The presentation can be accessed live at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_71YV7gUWQeKNY5gCRKSJPQ

Splash will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors throughout the conference.  To register for the presentation of a one-on-one meeting, visit https://www.sidoti.com/events.  Registration is free and you are not required to be a Sidoti & Company client.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. 

For more information visit:
www.SplashBeverageGroup.com
www.copadivino.com
www.drinksalttequila.com
www.pulpo-loco.com
www.tapoutdrinks.com

Investor Relations Contact
TraDigital IR
John McNamara
Email: john@tradigitalir.com
Phone: (917) 658-2602


Primary Logo

You just read:

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. to Present at Sidoti August Microcap Conference

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more