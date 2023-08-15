Splash Beverage Group, Inc. to Present at Sidoti August Microcap Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) announced today that Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sidoti & Company August Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9:15 am ET.



The presentation can be accessed live at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_71YV7gUWQeKNY5gCRKSJPQ

Splash will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors throughout the conference. To register for the presentation of a one-on-one meeting, visit https://www.sidoti.com/events . Registration is free and you are not required to be a Sidoti & Company client.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com