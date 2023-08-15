Short-term Rental Company, GetAway Vacations Introduces Unique, Personalized Features for Maine and Vermont Guests

GetAway Vacations offers guests unique experiences that suit their needs and personal interests. The company creates personalized experiences that cater to the needs of individual guests.

York, Maine, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Short-term rental (SRTs) company, GetAway Vacations has introduced personalized experiences for guests in Vermont. GetAway Vacations is a vacation rental and property management company, located in Vermont and Maine.

Founder and CEO of GetAway Vacations, Fred Cercena, says the company has developed its categories to match guests and their interests. He adds that GetAway Vacations uses this information to provide unique properties that meet the needs of diverse kinds of guests. According to him, the company also pays attention to problems or challenges that a property for rent might be encountering. He explains that the team thoroughly evaluates properties and upscales them to meet specific quality standards.

“The STRs business is one that requires a lot of strategic planning to understand an area of focus. We create focus areas to guide us in attending to certain specifications that are a priority to work towards and leverage, depending on the interests and lifestyle of a particular target market. We work with local owners, helping them rent out their properties while assisting guests to discover tourist attractions in Vermont and Maine,” Fred says.

GetAway Vacations promotes their properties using more than 25 websites, generating reservations and distributing email newsletters while helping homeowners find the right guests. Speaking about the company’s unique selling propositions, Cercena says the GetAway Vacation team is made up of experienced individuals who understand customers’ expectations as well as industry trends to achieve and maintain profitability. Cercena reiterates that GetAway Vacations have unique abilities that set them apart from others. He emphasizes that the company helps homeowners to maintain high quality standards to earn higher revenue. He also states that GetAway Vacations has good knowledge of industry pricing standards that don't fall short or exceed pricing limits, which he describes as a critical aspect of the business.

“We have a team of expert marketers who are skilled at getting in the right guests at the right price, making sure our guests have a memorable experience while they stay in our homes. Our vacation destinations give our guests the sort of memories they won’t want to stop reliving again and again. Our beautiful towns in Maine and Vermont are the perfect destinations to unwind. We want all of our guests to enjoy their GetAway and savor their sweet experiences,” he says. We understand that not everyone has a budget that will allow them to come here all of the time, which is why we offer specialized packages that include discounts and lodging deals on our high-quality Vermont & Maine rental options.”

Fred Cercena hopes to continue to revolutionize the vacation rental industry with bigger innovative ideas that will disrupt the system and pave the way for more creative advancements and cutting-edge service delivery.

Media Contact:

Name: Christine Sto. Tomas

Email: info@getaway-vacations.com



