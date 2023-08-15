Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,686 in the last 365 days.

Department of Health issues voluntary recall warning for Nestlé USA Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough products due to potential presence of foreign material

Posted on Aug 15, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Nestlé USA of its 16.5 oz. Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar “break and bake” products distributed to retailers in the state. The product is being recalled because it may contain wood fragments.

To date, Nestlé USA has received no reports of illnesses or injuries. No other Nestlé Toll House products are affected by this recall, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, tubs, or edible cookie dough.

Consumers who have purchased this product with batch codes 311457531K and/or 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product. Consumers may receive a refund or replacement by returning the product to the retailer where it was purchased. For more information about this recall, consumers may contact Nestlé USA at 1-800-681-1678 Monday through Friday between 3 a.m. and 12 p.m. HST.

The relevant product name and information, along with packaging photographs, are listed below:

You just read:

Department of Health issues voluntary recall warning for Nestlé USA Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough products due to potential presence of foreign material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more