Fact v. Fiction on the EATS Act: New report delineates how big-money pork producers are misleading the American public
Please join us for a virtual Press Conference Wednesday with experts of an original report that delineates how big-money pork producers are misleading Congress and the American public.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Please join us for a virtual Press Conference Wednesday with experts from Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, who will unveil an original report that delineates how big-money pork producers are misleading Congress and the American public with the EATS Act. The report debunks key false assumptions about the partisan legislation in Congress promoted by the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) to undo statewide elections, including Prop 12 in California and Question 3 in Massachusetts.
NPPC’s biggest member is Smithfield Foods, which is entirely controlled by the Chinese government and accounts for 26 percent of U.S. pork production. The U.S. pork industry has been more heavily infiltrated by the Chinese government than any other sector of American agriculture. China is now using high-rise pig farms with intensive confinement as a production strategy – a possible foreshadowing of pig production that might occur in the United States without any state or federal restraints on the practice.
At the virtual press conference, agriculture veterinarians with Animal Wellness Action will upend the market analysis and other key assumptions that prompted some Republican lawmakers to introduce this legislation on behalf of NPPC.
• Jim Keen, D.V.M, Ph.D., former USDA veterinarian with the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Nebraska and faculty member at University of Nebraska Veterinary Medicine and Biological Sciences.
• Thomas Pool, D.V.M, MPH, Dipl. ACVPMM, Army Colonel and former commander of the U.S. Army Veterinary Command.
• Wayne Pacelle, president, Animal Wellness Action, and a key architect of Prop 2 in California, Question 3 in Massachusetts, Prop 12 in California, and all preceding farm animal welfare ballot measures in the 21st century.
Topic: Press Conference: Fact v. Fiction on the EATS Act
Date and Time: Aug 16, 2023, 1 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84560719616?pwd=RU9ZNWYxYWJpVXRXYVdXT0h2WjZvUT09
Meeting ID: 845 6071 9616
Passcode: 783177
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. Twitter: @AWAction_News
