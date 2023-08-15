Governor Phil Scott Announces Expanded Vehicle Incentive Programs for Residents Impacted by Flooding

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced changes to statewide vehicle incentive programs for residents whose personal vehicles have been damaged by flooding, in an effort to provide increased financial support to households affected by this summer’s flood events and to expedite the transition to plug-in electric vehicles (EVs).

“As we continue responding to this summer’s weather events, we remain focused on transitioning to an electric future, including in the transportation sector,” said Governor Scott. “My team has been focused on making EVs a priority for years, and we will continue to take the lead on these efforts.”

Effective today, AOT is offering a package of enhanced incentives for income-eligible Vermonters:

During the past year, the Administration worked to expand the impact of its vehicle incentive programs by increasing income eligibility, the number of participating households, vehicle eligibility, the number of PEV models available, and affordability with higher incentive amounts.

“As our Agency works relentlessly to restore the state’s infrastructure and improve mobility throughout, we also recognize the devasting personal losses sustained by Vermonters during the recent flooding,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “We hope these incentive changes will make a difference in curbing the worst effects of climate change and a big difference in the lives of residents still struggling to get back on their feet.”

For more information on incentive program changes to support Vermonters affected by the flood and other State of Vermont clean transportation initiatives, visit Drive Electric Vermont.