SmartERP Presents Navigating Compliance for HCM - Form I-9/E-Verify and Compliance With Managed Services for HCM Cloud
A Two-Part Webinar Series Presented by The Department of Homeland Security, ERP Risk Advisors, and Smart ERP SolutionsPLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in partnership with ERP Risk Advisors and Smart ERP Solutions, is pleased to announce a comprehensive two-part webinar series on "Navigating Compliance for HCM Form I-9/E-Verify and Managed Services for HCM Cloud." This educational series is designed to provide HR professionals, compliance officers, and business leaders with valuable insights and strategies to ensure compliance with Form I-9 and E-Verify regulations while exploring the benefits of Managed Services and Compliance for Human Capital Management (HCM) in the Cloud. Interested parties can register here.
Event Details: Dates: Thursday, August 17 and 24 Time: 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST
Part 1: Mastering DHS Form I-9 and E-Verify
This webinar, presented by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will provide a comprehensive guide to understanding and implementing the DHS Form I-9 requirements and what important updates affect your organization. The webinar will cover the essential aspects of completing, managing, and retaining Form I-9 for new hires and ensuring your organization stays compliant. Our DHS expert will share best practices and common pitfalls to avoid. There will be an open Q&A with the DHS to answer all your questions.
Some of the topics that will be presented:
• The revised Form I-9 – edition August 1, 2023
• Allowing E Verify Employers to Remotely Examine Form I 9 documents
• Allowing employers to examine Form I 9 documents remotely
• Form I-9 process steps
• The end of temporary flexibility for employment eligibility verification
• Updates on E-Verify – how to stay compliant
• Employers that qualify for the use of the alternative procedure
This two-part webinar series will feature distinguished speakers from the Department of Homeland Security, ERP Risk Advisors, and Smart ERP Solutions, who bring a wealth of expertise and experience in compliance, immigration regulations, and HCM technology. Don't miss this unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights and actionable strategies to navigate compliance challenges, harness the power of HCM Cloud, and drive your organization's success.
Part 2: Compliance and Managed Services for Human Capital Management (HCM)
In this webinar, discover how Compliance and Managed Services for Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud can optimize and streamline your HR processes, saving time and resources and staying compliant. SmartERP will showcase the benefits of utilizing managed services, focusing on automation, security, scalability, and compliance. Learn how managed services can enhance your HCM Cloud experience and allow HR professionals to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring data privacy and regulatory compliance. There will be an open Q&A.
Some of the topics that will be presented:
• What do we mean by Compliance through Managed Services?
• Flexible Models for Managed Services as an extension of your Internal Team
• Ensuring Oracle License Compliance and Reducing risk through Role Management
• Demonstrate significant risks with the use of Seeded and Hybrid roles
• Automated processes and their impact on HR efficiency
• Compliance assurance and risk management through enabling and evaluating audit logs
Both webinars are tailored to HR professionals, compliance officers, and managers. The aim is to offer valuable insights and practical tips for handling DHS Form I-9 compliance and leveraging Managed Services to optimize HCM Cloud operations and compliance.
About Smart ERP Solutions
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® (SmartERP) is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications area, providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data across an enterprise, allowing the organization to streamline operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Oracle Cloud, PeopleSoft, EBS, and JDE applications.
Dave Reik
Smart ERP Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn