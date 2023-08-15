BizCloud Experts Introduces New Jenkins Solution on AWS Marketplace

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewisville, Texas - BizCloud Experts, a leading cloud solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of their latest product, the ECS Fargate Based Jenkins Solution, now available on the AWS Marketplace. This innovative solution is designed to empower customers with a seamless container-based Jenkins environment on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.
In today's fast-paced software development landscape, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines are crucial for organizations aiming to achieve agility and efficiency. The ECS Fargate Based Jenkins Solution by BizCloud Experts addresses these needs by offering a robust and scalable Jenkins environment that streamlines the CI/CD process.
Key features and advantages of the ECS Fargate Based Jenkins Solution include:
1. Highly Available & Scalable: Jenkins Environment on AWS The solution provides a high level of availability and scalability, ensuring uninterrupted access to Jenkins for development teams. With built-in redundancy and failover mechanisms, businesses can rely on a dependable Jenkins infrastructure that adapts to changing workloads.
2. EFS Based Storage The solution leverages Amazon Elastic File System (EFS) for storage, allowing users to efficiently manage their Jenkins data and configurations. EFS provides a scalable and shared file storage solution that simplifies data management in the Jenkins environment.
3. Cost-Effectiveness: BizCloud Experts understands the importance of cost optimization for businesses. The ECS Fargate Based Jenkins Solution optimizes resource usage through containerization, ensuring that organizations pay only for the resources they consume. This cost-effective approach maximizes return on investment.
4. Effortless Deployment and Maintenance Deploying and maintaining Jenkins instances can often be complex and time-consuming. BizCloud Experts addresses this challenge by offering a solution that minimizes deployment efforts and reduces maintenance overhead. This enables development teams to focus on their core tasks rather than managing infrastructure.
"We are thrilled to introduce our ECS Fargate Based Jenkins Solution on the AWS Marketplace," said Kiran Kraleti, Lead Technologist at BizCloud Experts. "Our goal with this solution is to empower businesses with a turnkey solution that accelerates their CI/CD processes while maintaining cost efficiency and ease of use. With this solution, organizations can confidently embrace DevOps practices and drive innovation."
Furthermore, BizCloud Experts is honored to hold the esteemed "AWS DevOps Competency" recognition, a testament to the company's deep expertise and proficiency in delivering DevOps solutions on the AWS platform.
The ECS Fargate Based Jenkins Solution by BizCloud Experts is now available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace. To learn more about the solution and its features, please visit BizCloud Experts on AWS Marketplace.
About BizCloud Experts: BizCloud Experts is a reputable cloud solutions provider dedicated to assisting businesses in harnessing the power of the cloud. With a team of experienced professionals and a track record of successful cloud implementations, BizCloud Experts empowers organizations to achieve their digital transformation goals. The company offers a range of solutions, including cloud migration, application modernization, and infrastructure management.
