Palm Beach & Broward, Rejoice! iRepairScreenPatios Introduces Unmatched $500 Guarantee on Screen Repairs
South Florida Residents to Benefit from iRepairScreenPatios's Year-Long Screen Repair Guarantee and a Unique $500 Compensation Offer.
They were impeccable, reliable, professional and reasonable. I would definitely recommend their workmanship.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iRepairScreenPatios is extending a comprehensive one-year guarantee on screen repairs for residents of Palm Beach and Broward counties. Should complications occur within this timeframe, the company commits to address the issue, accompanied by a $500 compensation. This initiative is led by Kelvin Hopkins, reflecting the company's dedication to quality.
iRepairScreenPatios has positioned itself as a dependable entity in Florida. Spanning areas from Jupiter to Pompano Beach, the company's service guarantee is gaining recognition.
Residents in locations like Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Boca Raton have provided positive feedback. The guarantee underscores the company's confidence in its services.
Kelvin Hopkins of iRepairScreenPatios states, "Our goal is to consistently meet and exceed industry standards. Our commitment is evident across South Florida."
Highlights of The Guarantee:
365-Day Assurance: Repairs are assured to last for a year, regardless of weather conditions.
$500 Compensation Guarantee: In case of repair failures, the company offers a compensation of $500, in addition to addressing the repair at no added cost.
Quality Commitment: Trust in their experienced team and advanced techniques guarantees resilience against Florida's diverse weather conditions.
Community Focus: iRepairScreenPatios believes in forging strong community ties in South Florida.
Here are what South Florida residents are saying about iRepairScreenPatios:
Jason Kapnick: "Kelvin re-screened our patio and I can’t recommend him highly enough. He responded quickly, was professional and easy to deal with, and did great work."
Carmela Marachi: "We highly recommend this company. The young man, Kelvin, completed my screen repair very quickly. He cleaned up the area thoroughly. I am now really enjoying my new screens!"
Romayne Taylor: "Kelvin took my information along with pictures to ensure the estimate was accurate and came to my house on a holiday weekend to try and get it done. Top-notch service and customer experience. A+"
Lisa Eisenberg: "After looking for some time, I found Kelvin online to help us redo our patio screens. He answered the phone immediately and made the whole process effortless... I would recommend him and my only regret was that I didn’t find him sooner. What a pleasure!"
Abigail Sandler: "Kelvin and his assistant were great. They were impeccable, reliable, professional, and reasonable. I would definitely recommend their workmanship. Well done."
For further details or to schedule a service, visit: iRepairScreenPatios.com or contact 561-567-5241.
About iRepairScreenPatios:
Founded in 2020, iRepairScreenPatios is backed by Kelvin Hopkins' 15 years of industry experience. This family-operated enterprise combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary nuances. With a strong presence in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, their pursuit of excellence is commendable.
