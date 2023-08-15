NVBDC President, General (ret) Richard Miller, to Speak at Stellantis' Veterans Group 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March
Stellantis' Veterans Group 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March to be held September 8th, 2023 at their North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, MI.DETORIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is pleased to announce that Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller will be a featured speaker at Stellantis' Veterans Group 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March, scheduled for September 8th, 2023.
General Miller, a distinguished military veteran and prominent advocate for veteran business owners, will address the event's participants and attendees, sharing his insights and experiences as a former military leader and as the President of NVBDC, an organization committed to supporting veteran-owned businesses in their pursuit of success.
The Stellantis' Veterans Group 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March is an event that honors the memory of the September 11, 2001 attacks and pays tribute to the brave men and women who serve or have served in the military. Participants in the ruck march will carry weighted backpacks, symbolizing the burdens that military personnel bear in their service to the nation. The event not only commemorates a significant day in American history but also highlights the resilience, unity, and dedication of veterans and active-duty military members.
General Miller's address is expected to touch on various aspects of veteran leadership, entrepreneurship, and the importance of fostering a supportive environment for veteran-owned businesses. His participation underscores the shared commitment of NVBDC and Stellantis to empower veteran entrepreneurs and strengthen the veteran business community.
The 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March is open to all veterans, active-duty military personnel, and public supporters who wish to pay their respects and participate in a physically and emotionally meaningful way. The event will take place at Chrysler Technology Center, Auburn Hills; North Athletic Field; 2.2 Miles on the Test Track at 10:00 AM. and is expected to draw a diverse range of participants from various military backgrounds.
Bring a NEW backpack filled with NEW non-perishable items (food, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, socks, underwear, etc.). Walk/Run/Roll 2.2 miles with your backpack to symbolize the load carried by our military and first responders. All donations going to Vets Returning Home, Piquette Square, and Michigan Stand Down (Homeless Veteran transitional facilities or assistance programs) Event T-shirts are available for participants.
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the only original certifying body for veteran-owned businesses in the United States. Established to address the unique challenges faced by veteran entrepreneurs, NVBDC aims to provide support, networking opportunities, and access to resources that empower veteran-owned businesses to thrive. Through its rigorous certification process, NVBDC ensures that businesses claiming veteran ownership meet the necessary criteria, thus fostering trust and promoting economic growth within the veteran business community.
