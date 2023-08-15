Behr Paint Company Announces 2024 Colour of the Year, “Cracked Pepper,” A Soft Black that Exudes Confidence and Instantly Elevates any Indoor and Outdoor Space

New Study Conducted by Behr Paint Shows More Than Half of Those Surveyed Believe Black Tones in the Home Make a Space Feel Bold and Create a New Energy and Vibe

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Behr Paint Company announces its 2024 Colour of the Year, Cracked Pepper (PPU18-01), a timeless and modern hue that awakens the senses and exudes confidence on every scale. DIYers, designers and professionals alike can incorporate Cracked Pepper into their projects and help transform any space by wrapping the walls to make a bold statement or adding an accent for a hint of sophistication.



“As we look into 2024, creating a sense of comfort and belonging will continue to drive design decisions—but now, as life returns to its more familiar rhythms, it’s time to allow our senses to come alive,” says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company. “From heightening the aromas of a dining room to feeling the softness of a living area, Cracked Pepper enhances the natural expression in any space.”

New research conducted by Behr Paint1 in the U.S. reveals:

Fifty-seven per cent say painting a wall a dark(er) colour gives the room a designer aesthetic.

Fifty-four per cent say black tones in the home create a new energy/vibe.

Three-quarters would consider painting an area or room a dark colour.

More than half of Millennials (61 per cent) agree black tones instantly give the home a fresh look.

Half of those surveyed agree darker coloured walls create a sense of comfort in the home.



“We recognize the growing desire for using darker colours throughout spaces,” says Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. “Adding a soft black like Cracked Pepper evokes a sense of confidence and individuality that we want all of our customers to feel after completing a project.”

The deep and dynamic hue transcends design styles from modern, classic, casual, retro, and more, while pairing seamlessly with other colours, finishes, patterns and textures. From homes to hospitality, and everything in between, Cracked Pepper’s confidence radiates from any wall it coats, trim it touches, surface it sweeps or item it’s applied to.

The 2024 Colour of the Year is also featured in the expertly curated BEHR® Designer Collection palette of 30 best-selling neutral colours. Created to help DIYers, designers and professionals choose colour with confidence, the timeless collection streamlines the paint selection process, turning ordinary home improvement projects into designer-quality makeovers.

To celebrate the 2024 Colour of the Year, Behr Paint is hosting a sweepstakes on Instagram starting on August 16th. Five winners will each receive $10,000 USD (approx. $13,164.50 CAN) to help them transform and elevate a space in their home with Cracked Pepper. Follow @behrpaint on Instagram to learn more about how to enter. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and the promotion is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are 18 years of age or older. Subject to complete official rules, at: behr.ca/2024cotysweepstakes.

Cracked Pepper is available in top-rated, one-coat hide guaranteed* BEHR DYNASTY® and BEHR MARQUEE®, as well as BEHR ULTRA™ and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® paint formulas, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about Cracked Pepper and to find project inspiration visit behr.ca/2024coty.

*Valid only when tinted to colours from the BEHR DYNASTY® & MARQUEE® Interior One-Coat Hide Colour Collection.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit behr.ca . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit behrpro.ca to learn about products, colour tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process Corporation.

1 Survey methodology: Behr commissioned an online survey among n=1,000 general population Americans 18 years of age and older. Data is nationally representative by age, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The survey was fielded between July 20-21, 2023. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 percentage points.

