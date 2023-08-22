Touch the Color with the New color2view Benchtop Spectrophotometer
The revolution in color measurement continues, color2view combines multiple measurement methods color, gloss and fluorescence in one benchtop spectrophotometer
The new color2view is a revolutionary benchtop spectrophotometer that opens completely new horizons in color control”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries– is announcing its new offering: The color2view benchtop spectrophotometer by Byk Instruments, which represents a revolution in color measurement in every respect.
The color2view benchtop spectrophotometer becomes an objective eye, by combining several, different measurement methods that evaluate our visual color impression in its entity. The color2view uses a circumferential illumination at 45° with 0° viewing to measure color as you see it. The circumferential illumination from 10 directions ensures repeatable measurement results on textured surfaces. Simultaneously with color, 20° and 60° gloss are measured to clearly differentiate medium gloss and high gloss samples. In addition, the color2view has a fluorimeter integrated to predict lightfastness by quantifying fluorescence – the calculated color change after fluorescence degradation is displayed with easy-to-understand CIELAB- and DE data. The combination of a spectrophotometer and a fluorimeter opens completely new perspectives for controlling color quality and guaranteeing long-term color stability. The color2view Pro offers a Jetness Mode which is specially designed to measure deep and deepest black with highest accuracy. It features excellent technical performance which also is assured for the very low reflectance range R < 0.1 %.
Easy to operate, intuitive navigation and new functionalities with the “special touch” create an unprecedented User Experience:
The compact and lightweight instrument can be easily rotated to adapt the orientation - "top or front port" - to one's personal needs or sample size and shape. Operation via the brilliant, color touchscreen is icon-based and just as intuitive as using a smart-phone. An integrated camera permits a live preview of the measurement spot. This prevents false readings on imperfections or scratches and ensures precise positioning of the sample. As so often, it's the little things that make life easier, and to be able to offer these, we are always keen to go the extra mile. A lot of thoughtful engineering has gone into the color2view to provide new and useful functionalities. The result is a storage compartment for standards, which ensures that the standards are always at hand and yet protected, and a smart sample holder. The sample holder can be stored flat in the housing of the instrument when not in use and be parked at several positions on its way to the measurement area where it touches the sample’s surface gently thanks to the soft-close function. The color2view X models can be used with interchangeable apertures to measure small to large samples.
Breakthrough technical performance guarantees a seamless global color management across the complete supply chain:
The proven, innovative BYK LED technology guarantees an outstanding performance. Short-term, long-term and temperature stability are unsurpassed in the industry. The extra-large measurement spot with homogenous illumination guarantees highly repeatable and representative readings. All together highest accuracy and inter-instrument agreement are ensured and allow you the use of digital standards. Nevertheless, the implementation of digital standards was up to now limited to one instrument family. For the first time ever in the industry, digital standards can be exchanged between benchtop and portable color instruments without any extra-profiling. Due to the excellent intra-instrument agreement between color2view and spectro2guide, the seamless use of digital standards has become reality.
The new color2view is a revolutionary benchtop spectrophotometer that opens completely new horizons in color control.
