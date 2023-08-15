CheapOair.ca counts down to National Cheap Flight Day this August 23

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian travelers, mark your calendars: National Cheap Flight Day lands on August 23rd this year and leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca is sharing average discounted airfares to top destinations for everyone to enjoy.

National Cheap Flight Day originated from the industry trend where airfares tend to drop in price following the higher-priced summer travel season. Historically, late August is the time of year when the summer travel rush has ended and airlines are looking to attract travellers with reduced fall and holiday fares.

“It’s important to note that National Cheap Flight Day goes beyond just the day and marks the start of the off-peak season,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “With cost-of-living increases, any chance we can help Canadians save their hard-earned money is important to us.”

Through its comprehensive travel trend monitoring of historical web site bookings, results show that the average cost of a domestic airline ticket in the period following August 23rd, 2023 shows a drop of 17% since the peak airfares during June & July 2023.

Furthermore, the same data shows that international flight fares have decreased on average 21% when comparing travel after August 23rd, 2023 to peak airfares during June & July 2023.

“It should be noted that this does not mean that all airfare will decrease as some destinations may increase or stay the same depending on frequency and availability,” added Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca.

The mission of CheapOair.ca is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. To review additional destinations to book this National Cheap Flight Day, visit CheapOair.ca.

Note to media : Additional quotes and interviews can be arranged upon request.

About CheapOair.ca

CheapOair.ca is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travellers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or by live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair.ca bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair.ca on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

Jerry Grymek LMA Communications 416-918-2043 jerry@lma.ca