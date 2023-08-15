Hi-View Appoints Chairman and New CEO

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: “HVW”; FSE:“B63”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Horsley has been appointed as a director and as the Chairman of Hi-View. Alex, who has been a director of the Company’s subsidiary, Zeal Exploration Inc. (“Zeal”), since April 2023, will focus on finance, marketing and enhancing shareholder value.

Alex Horsley has over 16 years of experience in the mineral exploration, mining development and the capital markets. He has an extensive network of investment bankers, analysts, stockbrokers and high-net worth investors. He was the former CEO of Emperor Metals and currently serves as its Director of Corporate Development.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Nick Horsley has been appointed as CEO of Hi-View. Nick has been the CEO and a director of the subsidiary, Zeal since January 2022 and has been a director of Hi-View since April 2023.

Nick Horsley has over 17 years of public markets experience focused on finance, investor relations, marketing, management and merger and acquisitions. He has served as a director and consultant to several public and private companies and has experience in a variety of industries including mineral exploration, telecom, CPG, Esports, and technology. Nick has been a mineral prospector since 2008.

James Place, a retired geologist, has resigned as a director of Hi-View but shall remain as a consultant. Howard Milne resigned as CEO but shall continue as President and a director, and Steve Mathiesen shall continue as CFO, Secretary and a director. The Board of Hi-View now includes four continuing directors, Howard Milne, Nick Horsley, Emily Sewell and Steve Mathiesen, plus Alex Horsley.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate, define and ultimately develop economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds several claims together with options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East and North projects, all located in the Toodoggone region of British Columbia, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover an approximate 10,821 hectares. Additionally, the Company holds an option on the Ket 28 Property located in south-central British Columbia in the Greenwood District, which covers an area of 3,432 hectares.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Nick Horsley, CEO

Email: rnpshorsley@gmail.com Telephone: (604) 684-4743

