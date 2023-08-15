GTreasury Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000

With customer growth accelerating as organizations modernize treasury operations and the office of the CFO, GTreasury ranks among America’s fastest-growing private companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announced that Inc. has named GTreasury to the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. GTreasury was also recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket and Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications.



A global leader in treasury and risk management systems, GTreasury has grown on the strength of its treasury technology innovation and continually-expanding ecosystem of banking, data connectivity, and product-integration partners. Today’s corporate treasury teams require best-in-class solutions and automation to optimize liquidity, maximize productivity, manage risk, and make informed business decisions. Global organizations hampered by time-consuming and error-prone manual treasury processes have been modernizing around the cloud-based software that GTreasury provides. Ongoing macroeconomic turbulence has also made GTreasury a must-have solution for accurate real-time cash management and risk understanding.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“GTreasury’s fast-paced growth speaks to our ability to provide customers with treasury solutions that continually meet their requirements and expectations,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO, GTreasury. “We are committed to delivering the tools and services that make treasury and financial teams more efficient, more confident, and more successful. We thank Inc. for this acknowledgment of the growth we’ve achieved, and feel honored to count our company among the 2023 Inc. 5000.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

