Governor Phil Scott Announces Launch of Statewide Clean Up Day

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced two initiatives to support cleanup efforts in Vermont following this summer’s severe flooding. On Saturday, August 26, Green Up Vermont, with support from the State and other partners, will hold a statewide Clean Up Day, which will operate very similarly to the annual May Green Up Day. Additionally, the State is finalizing a plan to assist those living in mobile homes that were destroyed by flooding to safely deconstruct and remove the condemned structures, at no cost to the flood victim. Support of these efforts is being made possible in part from a $250,000 contribution from Subaru of New England, which has a long history of philanthropic support in Vermont.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Subaru of New England and Ernie Boch Jr. for the deep commitment to our state and willingness to step up and help in our time of need,” said Governor Scott. “This incredibly generous contribution will help support Vermonters who were hardest hit by catastrophic flooding. It will also ensure we keep Vermont the clean and beautiful place we know and love, helping support our economy and communities.”

“It’s no secret that Vermonters are committed to Subaru – it’s the unofficial car of Vermont. Now more than ever, it’s time to show our commitment back to them with a helping hand,” stated Ernie Boch Jr., president & CEO of Subaru of New England. “The needs of the afflicted areas are critical and severe. Together with our Vermont Retailers, Subaru of New England is dedicated to supporting you, your communities, and the ongoing recovery efforts through these dire times. We’re in this together.”

For Clean Up Day, orange bags instead of the iconic Green will be distributed around Vermont for this Recovery Clean Up. A special webpage has been set up on greenupvermont.org to help towns communicate their needs and for volunteers to find various efforts around the state. Green Up Vermont is also encouraging the use of their app so that coordinators can communicate broadly the specific details and needs for each area. The Green Up Vermont app can be downloaded on iPhone and Android platforms.

“Vermonters are very proud of the beauty of this State we choose to live, work, and play in. With the gift of this scenic playground we are immersed in, comes responsibility and accountability to keep our natural landscapes healthy and clean. It is also crucial to teach our next generations to actively participate in protecting this legacy. Greening Up and volunteering in communities in need is an easy and wonderful way to support our environment while nurturing community cohesion” expresses Green Up Executive Director Kate Alberghini. “I encourage all Vermonters to get out and lend a hand during Green Up events and every day in any way they can, and of course to please follow safety guidelines.”

Established in 1971, Subaru of New England is the exclusive distributor for Subaru vehicles and parts to the 65 Subaru Retailers in the six states of New England. By supporting a diverse range of organizations through community initiatives, Subaru of New England prides itself on being More Than a Car Company through the Subaru Love Promise.