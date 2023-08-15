CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Danaher Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Danaher Corporation ("Danaher") (NYSE: DHR) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 21, 2022 and April 24, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Danaher, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/danaher-class-action-submission-form?prid=43462&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Danaher includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher’s COVID-19-related businesses was declining; (ii) contrary to the Company’s prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher’s non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend; (iii) accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company’s ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021; (iv) as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: September 15, 2023

Aggrieved Danaher investors only have until September 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com