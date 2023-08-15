Georgia Department of Education approves Istation’s reading assessment as a K-3 dyslexia screener

Georgia school districts qualify for reimbursement with Istation’s approved screener

Dallas, TX, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, announces that the Georgia Department of Education selects Istation as a K-3 dyslexia screener for use during the 2024-2025 school year. This approval will empower schools and districts across Georgia to choose Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) assessment to screen students for characteristics of dyslexia and other reading difficulties.

“We are excited to provide Georgia classrooms evidence-based screening tools to help educators quickly identify characteristics of dyslexia,” said Vice President of Research and Assessments Victoria Locke, Ph.D., “Kindergarten through third grade student achievement benchmarks will directly benefit from having Istation available.”

The Georgia Department of Education requires that schools screen all K-3 students for characteristics of dyslexia and other disorders beginning in the 2024-2025 school year. The Georgia General Assembly is providing funds to assist with the costs of this screening requirement.

Powered by the science of reading, Istation’s pre-K through eighth grade reading assessments and instructional resources cover the National Reading Panel’s Big Five essentials for reading acquisition: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. Educators can quickly screen for core literacy skills and dyslexia risk factors by offering benchmark assessment resources that facilitate universal screening and progress monitoring throughout the school year.

With Istation, educators have access to easy-to-read assessment data and personalized profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These real-time reports include both graphical and contextual analyses for each student so teachers can adapt instruction to meet every student’s unique needs. Plus, teachers can continuously monitor skills that are predictors of reading success.

