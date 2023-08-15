Model and Philanthropist Elton Ilirjani Dazzles with Designer Kevin Rojas Collection inspired by the Late Daniela Ruiz

Elton Ilirjani wearing Kevin Rojas (Photo Credit: Lucía Vargas Mesén) Elton Ilirjani wearing Kevin Rojas (Photo Credit: Lucía Vargas Mesén) Elton Ilirjani (Photo Credit: Lucía Vargas Mesén) Elton Ilirjani (Photo Credit: Lucía Vargas Mesén)

Elton Ilirjani participates in catwalk show at Costa Rica Fashion Week by award winning designer Kevin Rojas Collection inspired by the Late Daniela Ruiz.

This was the best fashion show in CRFW this year and one of the best I have participated in. I felt like a butterfly and this is all thanks to Kevin - a fairytale and magical moment. Unfortgettable!” — Elton Ilirjani