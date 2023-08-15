Model and Philanthropist Elton Ilirjani Dazzles with Designer Kevin Rojas Collection inspired by the Late Daniela Ruiz
Elton Ilirjani participates in catwalk show at Costa Rica Fashion Week by award winning designer Kevin Rojas Collection inspired by the Late Daniela Ruiz.
This was the best fashion show in CRFW this year and one of the best I have participated in. I felt like a butterfly and this is all thanks to Kevin - a fairytale and magical moment. Unfortgettable!”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Costa Rican designer Kevin Rojas closed the designer block of the second day of Costa Rica Fashion Week. On this occasion he presented a collection inspired and dedicated to Daniela Ruiz, Costa Rican transgender activist who passed away earlier this year.
— Elton Ilirjani
The collection presented impeccable lines and a theme inspired by the drag culture with a unique catwalk set up. On the runway we were honored to be joined by Elton Ilirjani, an international LGBT+ activist, who also participated modeling for other designers at Costa Rica Fashion Week.
Elton stunned in a radiant glamorous fuschia gown designed by award winning designer Kevin Rojas contrasted by Elton’s long, blonde locks. Elton commented on Instagram, “This was the best fashion show in CRFW this year and one of the best I have participated in during the past year. I felt like a butterfly, and this is all thanks to Kevin... a fairytale and magical moment. Unfortgettable!”
For Kevin this is the third time he has presented at Costa Rica Fashion, the first year he did it as a design student. This year he was presented as the winner of the Istituto Marangoni Miami scholarship to study there and was chosen by the authorities of that institution.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 11 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and runways, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
