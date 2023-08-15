Submit Release
ESG Awarded Generation 4 Federal IDIQ Contract for Energy Savings Projects

NEWBURG, Ind., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Energy Systems Group, LLC (ESG) was selected as one of 21 Energy Services Companies (ESCO) awarded a place on the Department of Energy’s Generation 4 Federal energy savings performance contract (ESPC) indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract list.

This accomplishment will allow ESG to continue providing award-winning energy savings and infrastructure improvement projects through ESPCs at federal facilities across the country.

About the Generation 4 IDIQ
The IDIQ contract is offered by the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP). It serves as an efficient contractual vehicle for federal agencies to procure ESPC projects from pre-qualified ESCOs like ESG.

Given that the IDIQ covers a 10-year period with a contract ceiling of $15 billion, it provides ESCOs access to a significant pipeline of complex and impactful projects. The highly competitive IDIQ selection process ensures that only companies with the greatest expertise and experience are chosen to implement these critical upgrades.

ESG's IDIQ Qualifications
Being awarded a spot on the Generation 4 IDIQ demonstrates ESG's strengths in the following key areas:

  • Proven experience delivering federally-focused ESPC projects
  • Technical expertise across efficiency, sustainability, and resiliency
  • History of excellent client service and communication
  • Commitment to equipment performance transparency through measurement and verification of guaranteed energy savings.
  • Dedicated team focused on the federal sector
  • Strong financials and bonding capabilities

This impressive range of qualifications has enabled ESG to implement over $300M of projects through prior-generation DOE IDIQs. We are thrilled to leverage our expertise and this new contract to continue enabling federal agencies to improve their infrastructure assets and meet sustainability goals through guaranteed energy savings.

About Energy Systems Group
ESG is a leading sustainable energy solutions provider that specializes in energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency, and infrastructure improvement solutions in the government, education, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. ESG also offers a full range of sustainable infrastructure solutions, including waste-to-energy, distributed generation, and renewable energy. To learn more about ESG, visit www.energysystemsgroup.com

