Jellystone Park Fan Group Holds First In-person "Pic-A-Fest"

Ohio franchisee hosts Jellyheads’ gathering

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Jellyheads” from across the country recently got together for their first ever in person meeting. The “Pic-A-Fest” was held at the Jellystone Park north of Columbus, Ohio. Great Escapes RV Resorts, which owns the franchise location, hosted the event.



The nation’s leading family camping, glamping and outdoor entertainment brand, Jellystone Park locations are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. Most of the fun is included in the cost of a cabin or RV stay. There are more than 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Now with more than 13,000 members, the Jellyheads Community group is unique in the outdoor industry. It was started in 2019 by Phil Ticknor, who was surprised that he could not find a Facebook group with tips and ideas for families just starting to camp at Jellystone Park locations. “I went looking for something that didn’t exist, so I created it,” he said. “I never expected it would grow to this level.” He added that at one point a thousand new members were joining every few weeks.

The group is managed by Ticknor and seven other volunteer moderators. “We’re a community of like-minded people who just love Yogi Bear and Jellystone Park,” he said. Members continuously post about their Jellystone Park trips and share advice with others in the group. Information about each location’s unique attractions, activities, accommodations and natural setting help families plan future trips.

The meetup event’s name, Pic-A-Fest, is a nod to Yogi Bear, known for stealing “pic-a-nic” baskets. An evening social was held, but more than anything else, the event was an opportunity for families to camp together and get to know each other.

Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone, traveled to the Pic-A-Fest to meet the more than 75 Jellyheads in attendance and to thank them for their support. “Not many people have been to as many different Jellystone Park locations as the Jellyheads,” he said. “They are extremely loyal, which we truly appreciate. They also are an important source of input for us.”

Schutter added that there is no other fan group like the Jellyheads in the outdoor industry. “Their level of engagement is amazing,” he added. “It is along the lines of what you see with sports teams and celebrities, which really says a lot about the brand and its popularity.” He noted that many Jellyheads take advantage of Club Yogi Rewards, the brand’s free loyalty program. Guests earn points that they can spend and redeem for free stays and Jellystone Park merchandise.

Tichnor pointed out that many Jellystone Park owners, managers and staff participate in the group as well. The Jellyheads are already planning their next gathering. It will be held July 12-14, 2024 at the Jellystone Park Golden Valley, near Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

